A 6-month-old can't call 911. She can't pick a face out of a lineup or tell her father who changed her diaper. In Tacoma, Washington, prosecutors say the person trusted to babysit one did something unspeakable and recorded it. On March 9, Pierce County prosecutors charged William Kelso Flournoy IV, then 25, with first-degree rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor. Flournoy is presumed innocent, and his case is headed for trial on December 3.

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The detail that should keep every parent awake sits in a different file. KING 5 reported that detectives found an active felony warrant, issued August 13, 2025, for Flournoy's failure to appear on earlier charges of possessing and dealing in images of children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. For seven months, nobody served that warrant. Google's automated detection did the job instead, flagging an upload that brought the FBI to Flournoy's door on March 5.

I've spent more than 30 years managing other people's money, and the first rule of that business is simple: protect what can't be replaced before you chase what can. Children are the one asset no family can rebuild. I'm a husband, a father of three sons, a former Scoutmaster, and a former president of a youth rugby organization that served more than 5,000 kids. When someone is credibly charged with sexually abusing children, our courts, charities, and clinics should err on the side of caution every time. The harm to a child is permanent. The inconvenience to an adult isn't.

September made the case darker. The News Tribune reported that Rachel Boss, 37, described as Flournoy's partner, was arrested September 17 and charged with four counts of first-degree child molestation, one count of first-degree child rape, and two counts of viewing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Prosecutors now allege abuse between April 2023 and June 2024, and the infant's father told police the pair had access to two of his other children. Boss is also presumed innocent.

Coverage split three ways on pronouns: KIRO 7 used "she," The Daily Wire used "he," and CrimeOnline went with "their." I'll stick with the surname. A 6-month-old doesn't care about the stylebook, and neither do I. Identity tells you nothing about guilt. Conduct tells you everything, and as the "Law & Order: SVU" opening reminds us, these offenses are "especially heinous."

Predators get access through trust. Federal data show 93 percent of juvenile sexual assault victims knew their abuser; only 7 percent were strangers. The danger usually comes through the front door, invited: the friend who offers to babysit, the volunteer who seems great with kids. That's why Scouting America requires background checks and youth protection training, mandates two registered adults at activities, and bans one-on-one contact. As a Scoutmaster, I lived under those rules. Adults found them inconvenient. That was the idea.

What should change? Treat a skipped court date on a child exploitation charge as an emergency. Washington's constitution lets judges deny bail for offenses punishable by life in prison on clear and convincing evidence of danger, and first-degree child rape is a Class A felony. Prosecutors should ask for detention, and child-sex warrants belong with fugitive task forces. Sunlight is the best disinfectant. Counties should publish quarterly how many outstanding warrants involve child sex offenses and how long each has sat. If the number embarrasses someone, good.

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Keep the tech pipeline open. NCMEC's CyberTipline received 21.3 million reports in 2025, and this case broke because a platform scanned, flagged, and reported. And stop making excuses. A diagnosis may explain an abuser in a treatment plan. It can't excuse one at sentencing. The risk outlives the sentence, too. Federal researchers tracked state prisoners released in 2005 for nine years: 7.7 percent of sex offenders were arrested for rape or sexual assault, more than triple the 2.3 percent rate for other released prisoners. For the worst cases, Washington already has civil commitment for sexually violent predators. Use it.

The same caution belongs in medicine that can't be undone. In "The Silence of the Lambs," the case cracks open at a gatekeeper. Hannibal Lecter says Buffalo Bill "is not a real transsexual, but he thinks he is," and the hunt turns to the gender clinics that had turned him away. Even a fictional cannibal grasped that wanting a surgery and needing one are separate questions.

Washington law makes it a misdemeanor to tattoo anyone under 18, with no parental-consent exception. Good. Apply that logic to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgery. You're born XX or XY, and no scalpel rewrites a chromosome. Britain's Cass Review called the evidence base "remarkably weak," HHS published a peer-reviewed review raising similar alarms a year ago this month, and the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee's restrictions in Skrmetti. Even so, 17 states and D.C. have passed shield laws protecting this care. Robert Pirsig observed in "Lila" that a person isn't considered insane when enough people believe the same way; add a few followers and you've got a religion. Nietzsche was blunter in "The Antichrist": "Faith" means not wanting to know what is true.

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Critics might say I'm using one defendant to smear transgender Americans. The federal numbers cut against that charge. Most people who abuse children are acquaintances and relatives, the folks you'd sit beside in the bleachers. That's why these safeguards should cover everyone. Identity earns nobody suspicion, and it buys nobody a pass. Others will say pretrial detention punishes the presumed innocent. Flournoy already had liberty on the earlier case and, according to KING 5, didn't show up to court.

That baby in Tacoma won't remember any of this. The rest of us don't get that luxury. We have to remember for her: serve the warrants, check the backgrounds, and slow down before anyone touches a child's body with a scalpel or a syringe. Err on the side of caution. Shame on those who leave the vulnerable exposed. Children can't afford our mistakes, and they never get a do-over.

Jay Rogers is a financial professional with more than 30 years of experience in private equity, private credit, hedge funds, and wealth management. He writes about issues in finance, constitutional law, national security, human nature, and public policy.

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