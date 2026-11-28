Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) is a piece of work. He threatened Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and its board, saying they will be “broke and poor” if they don’t cooperate with their shoddy, politically charged, and likely comical investigations into the Trump White House. First, “broke” and “poor” mean the same thing, so you can see the brain trust here is a notch below Charlie the janitor from Flowers for Algernon. Second, this is mob-boss talk. Third, is Huang still scheduled to testify before Congress? We’re dealing with theater kids here. The Arizona Democrat made these threats on MSNBC, which were likely eaten up by its rabid, anti-Trump audience. (via RCP):

Sen. Ruben Gallego Warns Nvidia Board: "Trump Is Gone In Two Years," Cooperate Or Be "Poor and Broke" https://t.co/qALYZCfbRq "It's best right now for you to come out, strike a deal with Congress next year, when we get in power, and protect yourself, protect your family, and protect your future."

Deal with us or we will hurt your family is something a mob boss or cartel leader would say. Instead, this is a Democratic US Senator.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MS NOW: Do you think he's showing up?

SEN. RUBEN GALLEGO (D-AZ): He better show up. I mean, at least he should get to practice. He's got to show up next year when we take charge of the gavel.

STEPHANIE RUHLE, MS NOW: What if he doesn't? Right, so let's just, I want to get realistic around, like, well, he better. What if he doesn't?

Donald Trump has made it very clear he's going to do everything humanly possible to protect this person. Last night, Todd Blanche was asked about an investigation, and he was like, "What investigation?"

SEN. RUBEN GALLEGO: Well, look, I think at the end of the day, we're going to get to the bottom of what actually happened here. And I think if he wants to continue being chairman, he wants to make sure people have trust in his governance. He should come out and have that information because we're going to get that information whether he testifies or not.

And once we figure out the ticktock of what happened, exactly what information he had, who informed him of the fact that this person may or may not have been compromised by Chinese intelligence, and whether or not he was purposely diverting these chips to Singapore to end up in Chinese hands, we will get that information.

And what it will end up doing, one way or the other, is he is going to personally be able to—well, he will be responsible, essentially, for what happens to his company after that.

But I guarantee you that no corporate governance board and no future presidential administration is going to be happy with him.

Remember, Trump is gone in two years, no matter what. Trump is gone in two years and Jensen should try to get himself right because he will have consequences at the end of the day if he did anything wrong.

If he didn't do anything wrong and he wants to come and testify, I think that's the best thing he could do, both for national security and for his own company.

SEN. RUBEN GALLEGO: Look, at the end of the day, there's going to be a lot of people that are involved in this decision-making process that, again, are going to be looking at the timetable and realize that Donald Trump is going to be gone in two years.

In two years or less, we're probably going to get some whistleblowers to come out. We're going to get a lot of information, a lot of public information that we're going to be able to receive, and we're going to be able to figure out exactly what the ticktock was about when they were actually sending and shipping these chips. What was the information?