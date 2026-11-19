Nuclear weapons introduced a new concept in war: no longer using our arsenal in order to win.

There was an interesting episode towards the end of World War II. The Japanese built three massive submarines with actual hangar decks for three planes each. The losing Japanese leadership sent them toward Los Angeles and had the nine planes painted in U.S. markings. The plan was to fly them from the Pacific to the City of Angels and drop the bubonic plague and other pathogens on the populace. At the last minute, Japanese leadership determined that the American response to such an act would be so extreme that they instructed their crews to dump the planes in the ocean and return home. The U.S. got one of the boats after the war for analysis. Needless to say, the U.S. never went for the underwater aircraft carrier concept beyond cruise missiles.

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Until the advent of nuclear weapons, countries fought with the best they had: weapons, men, strategy, topography. The first time when punches were pulled would seem to be poison gases. They were used heavily in World War I, and both sides suffered horrific outcomes as a result. There was a formal agreement against their use, but their absence would seem more to be based on a simple understanding: any side that used such weapons could expect to receive them right back. Other than chemical weapons, everything was thrown from one side to the other: machine guns, planes, tanks, mines, artillery. Nobody thought about keeping war-fighting material back when there was a need. The U.S. invented proximity fuses and used them solely in the Pacific so that they would not fall into enemy hands. They significantly reduced the number of rounds needed to knock out Japanese planes attacking U.S. naval vessels. When things were looking bad during the Battle of the Bulge, the U.S. relented and brought the advanced fuses to the European theater.

Then came the bomb. Its destructive power was enormous. The crews that dropped the atomic weapons on Japan felt the shock waves as their planes made desperate moves to get quickly away from the detonation point. People were vaporized, as were entire structures. Those not killed outright often suffered terrible injuries that were documented by U.S. forces, scientists, and doctors who had access to Hiroshima and Nagasaki around a month after the bombings occurred. One cannot overstate the gruesome effects of what, by today’s standards, would be pretty crude bombs. I saw a new B61 bomb that was compact and aerodynamic. It has 35 times the destructive power of the bombs dropped on Japan.

With the creation of such horrific weapons, a new military strategy developed that led to failures in Korea, Vietnam, and beyond: since the atomic bombs were so destructive, we would not, never, not a chance ever again use our full arsenal for victory. No, those bombs were meant for a second strike after the U.S. was a smoldering piece of rubble. The thinking went beyond just nuclear bombs. Now we couldn’t attack terrorists when they were in civilian centers. We couldn’t use our heaviest and most deadly conventional bombs in civilian areas where the bad guys hunkered down. Israel has again failed to kill a top terrorist because it chose too small a bomb to get the job done. The bad guys ain’t dumb: they started to hide in mosques, schools, and hospitals. The sheer horror of October 7 meant that Israel slightly overcame this mental disability and attacked where the terrorists were, including a recent bombing of Nasser Hospital in Gaza, where a top Hamas commander was supposedly seriously injured.

You might conclude by now that I am somehow a nephew of Dr. Strangelove. No, I am not suggesting using nuclear weapons on Iran or any U.S. enemies. What I am suggesting is that the current “rules of engagement” and “laws of warfare” always work against the good guys, whom I will choose as the U.S., Western Europe, and Israel. The bad guys, including Iran and all of its satellites as well as America’s more traditional enemies, know these self-imposed limitations and exploit them to the maximum. War is violent, and civilians have died in every conflict since the first one was fought. There is an enormous difference between firing an RPG at a civilian car, as Hamas did in southern Israel, versus firing a Merkava tank round at a building housing terrorists, killing them and the family living above them. The press, the U.N., the nudniks from The Hague, the lefties, and, of course, Muslims themselves love to invoke some imaginary rules of engagement that somehow only apply to one side. Israel is accused of genocide when it is the first country in history to feed its enemy during active combat and send SMS and drone-based messages telling the locals to move. I wish Israel would stop this nonsense. Identify, bomb, destroy, and repeat. The war would have been over in six months if it had been fought for victory and not Hague-style points. The U.S. could have finished off Iran in a few weeks if it had fired everything south of a nuclear bomb. Instead, many targets were spared, and the war is not over.

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One thing to note is that our enemies have no such compunction about keeping certain weapons off the field of play. There is talk of Iran trying to use a “dirty” radiological bomb in Washington. There is that old saying that if Israel dropped its weapons, the Palestinians would kill every Jew; if the Palestinians dropped their weapons, there would be peace. There is no weapon held by Hamas or Iran that they would not use against infidels. Only the West, from the days of Harry Truman, pulls its punches and ends up with ties or losses. Truman suggested that he might drop a thermonuclear bomb. He didn’t, and the peninsula is still divided, with the North having nuclear bombs of its own.

Marco Rubio and Donald Trump have done well to publicly chide the International Criminal Court at The Hague. The Nuremberg Trials seemed like a good idea when the good guys won, and their people were the judges. Now, lefty losers and ideologues stand in judgment of Israel fighting off a psychotic terrorist group that burned children alive and killed families whole. The rules can only apply to Israel and the Western countries, and that has to end. I am not asking that Western armies become as depraved as their enemies. All I ask is that they identify legitimate targets and destroy them. Nobody in the Eighth Air Force asked about civilians living around the ball-bearing factory in Schweinfurt. If the factory could be destroyed, German tanks and planes could not be made. The West has to realize that war is hell and the more violent it is, the faster it is over. Why did World War II take four years to victory while 20 years in Afghanistan led to the Taliban having the best American-equipped army in the region?

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If nuclear weapons are truly required to finish off Pickaxe Mountain, then use them. If Iran’s electricity production needs to go to zero for the mullahs to be driven from power, then turn off the lights. Start with your goal — as the Allies did (“unconditional surrender”) — and then work backward for every step to reach it. Stopping and starting war and attacking peripheral targets do not work. Fight to win and then go home victorious. There is no substitute for victory. Not the number of weapons delivered, the number of sorties, the accuracy of weapons delivered... no, just victory.

Use everything you’ve got and stop apologizing. They would use those weapons if they had them. Don’t give them the chance to get them.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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