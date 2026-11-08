What Does a Banana Taste Like?

There are certain things in life that one may need to experience oneself.

Rowing is a pretty brutal sport, and at Harvard they would add a “post-row” to make sure that it was as painful as possible. The options off the water generally included running, an indoor rowing machine, or a weight circuit. One option was Harvard Stadium, with its 39 seating sections. One would run up on the concrete seating area, go down the stairs, and then repeat the same on the next section — until the entire stadium was completed. I once did “a stadium” with a classmate. They were doing construction on part of the structure, so I told her that we would do 1 – 19, 19 twice and then come back again. She said nothing doing. She needed to complete a stadium in her lifetime, and she was going to go from 1 to 39, which we did. Besides some jokes from the construction crew, we finished the task in less than an hour.

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One would like to warn the American people of the failed economic policies of socialist Europe. Europe once had a GDP similar to that of the US; today, it is much smaller. People live in tiny apartments, have no air conditioning, and everything is expensive. Life is generally better in the US. Yet, Americans in large numbers voted for the Democrat politicians who promised to take from others and redistribute. It’s not for nothing that Europe has virtually no presence in the most valuable companies in the world. Getting rich isn’t worth it. England once had a 95 percent tax on the highest earners. Go listen to the Beatles’ Taxman to understand how they felt about such highway robbery.

One would like to warn the American people of the disaster of living under Sharia law. Are you into honor killings? Pushing gays off of tall buildings? Female genital mutilation? Multiple wives? Beating one’s wife? Hating Jews, Christians, and all types of “infidels”? Dan Burmawi made a great point. Why would electing a Muslim be different than electing a Buddhist? The latter would be a citizen of America whose religion is Buddhism. The former would be a citizen of the Muslim pan-national “ummah”; his religion would be Sharia, and his allegiance would be to Islam and not the Constitution of the United States. Any Muslim is charged with advancing the goals of Islam, and the end of many countries as Christian homes — Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, etc. — should be warning enough not to play with fire in the US.

But there are things where warnings fall on deaf ears. We tried to warn you about going down the socialist rabbit hole. We tried to warn you about the anti-freedom nature of Islam. But just as you can’t tell someone how a banana tastes, apparently there are millions of voting Americans who won’t believe you unless they experience the pain, loss of options, and degradation of freedom themselves. The Iranians had to kill tens of thousands of their people earlier this year so as not to let them taste freedom away from Islamic coercion. Shouldn’t that be a warning of what awaits you if you continue to elect more Muslims to Congress? It took a full 70 years to throw off the yoke of communism in the USSR. Three generations grew up with the KGB watching them. We’ve seen this movie before, and you have too. But still you want to go through what others suffered? We tried to warn you. We tried to stop you. But it all fell on deaf ears.

People vote as per their perceptions. The Republicans didn’t seem to be doing anything to make their lives better, and the Senate barely passed any legislation. Life in the US is expensive compared to the pre-COVID past, and university graduates are schlepping around large debt without valuable work opportunities forthcoming. Let’s change parties! That’s our ticket! The problem is that the alternative to the slug Republicans now going into permanent retirement is an evil brew of antisemitic lefties and Muslims. The former will gladly take your money and give you back lousy services — look at those whose houses burned down in LA because there was no water in a nearby reservoir to put out a raging fire. The Muslims will gladly enforce Sharia over common law, because Islam is in their eyes superior to anything the West has to offer. The fact that fully Islamic countries like Iran and Pakistan produce nothing that the world needs (except possibly “Himalayan Salt,” which is actually produced in Pakistan) is a testimony to the failure of Islamic societies as the West went to the moon and is now fully going into the age of artificial intelligence or superintelligence. We tried to warn you, but we were too square for you. We tried to show you how the programs being offered by socialists and Muslims lead to worse outcomes. If a few hundred thousand young white girls were sexually abused in the UK, primarily by Pakistani Muslims, you don’t think that bringing in more and more Muslims might lead to a similar outcome for your daughters?

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Every now and then one sees an article from somebody who lived in North Korea, Cuba, or the USSR. They describe the misery of their former lives, their exit to freedom and finally they give a heartfelt plea not to go down that road. But it’s like talking to a tree. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are run by multimillionaires who offer ephemeral solutions to “fairness”, “equality”, “justice”. Since the Republicans now being sent home did nothing to make Americans’ lives better, the voters have turned to these lunatics whose programs would lead to disasters in energy production, manufacturing, and retail. But nobody wants to listen. Like those who worshiped idols of old, they are enthralled with a new path. We’ll have stores with free food! We’ll experience Islam’s loving embrace of everyone! Until those stores are empty because nobody wants to produce anything. Until their friends are falling off of tall buildings because Sharia isn’t down with gays and trans.

Our kids once announced that they were going skydiving. I knew that there were two reasons I could not oppose them. It appears to be relatively safe, as accidents are rare, and they would do it anyway. I have learned that when they want to do something, the best I can do is to make sure that they have taken care of the small stuff like travel insurance, having a car rental and the like. I wish that the voters who flocked to Democrats would have been sober enough to conclude that while many Republicans are useless losers, the Democrats are even worse. Living under them will be hell and we can skip that part of the movie. But such was not the case. And while they do not have the White House and thus the executive branch, they will waste the country’s time with endless investigations and impeachment efforts. They have no interest in making Americans’ lives better. If they did, they would support ICE removals and a completely closed border. But they don’t because ideology trumps any effort or belief that government should be small and mostly invisible to the public.

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It was pretty amusing to see a Muslim city council refuse to put up “gay flags”, much to the consternation of those lefty fools who thought that they were partners. The Mighty Midget from Michigan has already made it clear that he will not support Chuck Schumer to be the top Senate Democrat. Welcome to the world you bought into.

I previously wrote that I would take a break from writing. I apologize for not keeping my word. I don't know how much I contribute, but I'll do my part.

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