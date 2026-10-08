The French Are Toast

France is beginning its death spiral — and the events are its own doing.

Did you ever have a teammate who you couldn’t stand? You know, the center fielder with the mirrored sunglasses. Or the basketball player who never gave you the right time of day or a pass for an open layup? On the one hand, you got an internal giggle when they struck out or were violently fouled. Couldn’t happen to a nicer jerk. On the other hand, at some point, you might have realized that their problem is your problem. Their failures and injuries make your being able to win that much harder.

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Watching the destruction in France, I would like to smile and rejoice. The First Clown, Macron, rushed to recognize “Palestine” and has not missed a single opportunity to attack Israel for preserving the security of its citizens. He has been a complete jerk, but he was not the first complete jerk. French presidents have made it their business to hate Israel, and one must remember that Israel first attacked the Iraqi reactor in a French port before it was shipped to Saddam’s scientists. The daring bombing raid into Iraq was necessitated when the French insisted on sending and helping to build Saddam’s nuclear facility. In fairness, a long time ago, the French helped Israel with its reactor and military needs. Put a Kfir and Mirage jet on top of each other, and they are very similar. Still, for the past 25 years, France has been a pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel European piece of garbage. Its ambassador to the UK, Daniel Bernard, described Israel as “that sh**ty little country.”

So watching “les jeunes” (“the youth”) tear the country apart is something that goes well with a croissant and fromage. On the other hand, one might begin to ask some very unpleasant questions. Do you want a Lebanon-style civil war for a decade? Do you expect the Muslims to win and thus control France’s 290 nuclear warheads? What about the Jews — the nearly half a million who live in France today? France going down the toilet might make one briefly smile, but it would also mean great danger for Jews, Europe and the US. There is no question that French leaders brought their troubles upon themselves. For decades, they have been importing Muslims from their former colonies, and many of the new immigrants come poor and remain poor. For years, the press and officials have tried to hide the problems while blaming “youth” for burning cars and social unrest. Jews murdered for being Jews were ignored. Soccer victories or losses led to the same level of destruction and looting. The Republic did its best to hide its Islam problem. Now it has exploded, and every violent scene seems to have numerous Palestinian flags waving in the background.

Islam is totally incompatible with Western values, and no place has its own cultural heritage like France. Food, language, science, art, war fighting, philosophy — there is no area of human progress that does not include French contributions. France was always somewhat different than other European countries. For 43 years, it removed itself and its troops from NATO's military structure. And the country that helped birth the United States refused to fight in Iraq when George W. Bush came calling. I found an old Israeli cookbook that my wife has had for years. The author is a famous local chef, and in his book, he describes going from French town to town and how each had its own culinary secrets and history. He did his best to absorb their methods and ethos and bring French cuisine to the state of Israel.

The problem for France and the rest of Europe is that the required medicine is in their eyes far worse than the present disease. If one wants to go back to those family videos from the 1970s where everyone is white, and they all seem so happy, then he will have to be a remigration Terminator on steroids. Sink approaching boats. Eject by force illegal immigrants. Incarcerate second- and third-generation troublemakers forever. European societies, including France, could still save themselves, but after decades of one-way Muslim arrivals, the actions would be so draconian that the Normandy landings would look like a picnic in comparison. Could you see a French destroyer firing on and sinking a boat with migrants? Could you imagine an air armada to rival the Berlin Airlift in order to move hundreds of thousands of illegal entrants back to Africa and points beyond? Can you think of a shoot-to-kill order for anyone involved in public violence or disorder? Well, I can’t, and unless the French — including Marine Le Pen — can, then they are French toast.

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Leadership often involves doing the unpopular because it is right. How much grief has President Trump suffered from his actions against Iran? But now it is becoming clearer that “good guy oil” is getting through the Strait of Hormuz while Iran can’t rub two nickels together because they no longer have any oil on the oceans to sell. The US bombed them heavily and is now financially squeezing them. The Iranian currency is down to 2.7 million rials to the dollar. Toilet paper is worth more than the rial.

If the French violence were something new or completely unpredictable, one might have more feeling for the French people — who elected Macron and his predecessors. But like a slow-motion car crash, everyone could see that noxious mix of Christian-hating Muslims being brought into the country and not being forced to become French. The leftist protests and violence of decades ago is nothing when compared with the Muslim violence just getting started. The French wanted to recognize Palestine to show those Jews a thing or two. They may get their wish and become Palestine North. I wonder if they will have Michelin Halal restaurants.

The events unfolding presently in France should be bright flashing red lights for other European countries and their leaders. But they have all drunk the same Kool-Aid, and they all have the same European self-loathing. They are waiting for their countries to be overrun, for their political torch to be transferred after a thousand years from Christendom to Islam, and are just biding their time attacking Israel and Bibi Netanyahu. While plain Israelis are saving jihadi-hijacked airplanes, the Europeans are letting their countries go to the jihadis. Why fight? They’re going to win anyway, and we can always watch Ireland defeat Israel in soccer. That will show those uppity Jews a thing or two.

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Just as planes line up on the runway, so European countries are lining up to die. Which will become a new caliphate first? Ireland? England? France? Netherlands? Spain? Each is accepting huge numbers of immigrants who refuse to assimilate and come to hate their new, generous hosts. The violence in France should cause all of Europe to throw out its millions of unwelcome arrivals, but we live in an age lacking political creativity or courage. Le Pen or Farage will simply reduce the number of boats but will not address the bigger problems — until they too have been gobbled up in one final election before voting becomes haram.

One can still go to the Lafayette statue in Washington and imagine a great France. Or one can watch videos of De Gaullle entering Paris after the Allies pushed the Nazis out of the city. France has given the world much, and its presence in the West will be missed. As with all Islamic countries, its research, art, and gastronomic contributions to the world will dry up. So will its wealth and its Christian history. This outcome was not preordained. The French hated their history, culture, and colonial accomplishments. They asked to be destroyed, and they are getting their wish.

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