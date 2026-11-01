Mind Viruses, Mass Hysteria, and the Lost Art of Rational Belief

The fastest way to expose a dangerous idea is to make people laugh at it. That’s why propaganda fears satire, why bureaucrats despise ridicule, and why people who demand unquestioning obedience rarely have a sense of humor.

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That is why my recent conversation with John Leake, author of Mind Viruses: America’s Irrational Obsessions, resonated with me. During our conversation, we explored how fear, conformity, and institutional power can turn irrational ideas into mass movements. The pattern is familiar: a crisis erupts, a narrative takes hold, dissent becomes taboo, and people surrender their judgment to the crowd.

Through my own books, including most recently in The Curse of the Bearded Lady, I have explored the cultural obsessions and ideological absurdities shaping modern America. Leake’s work examines a related problem: how irrational ideas spread, take hold, and persuade entire societies to abandon independent judgment for chasing down nonexistent boogeymen.

A mind virus is defined as an irrational belief that overwhelms reason and spreads through fear, imitation, and social pressure. Once an idea takes hold, questioning it can become more threatening than believing something is demonstrably false. People begin defending the prevailing narrative not because they have examined the evidence, but because everyone around them appears to accept it without question.

This phenomenon is hardly new. Leake draws on Carl Jung’s exploration of “psychic epidemics” and René Girard’s work on imitation and scapegoating. During the European witch hunts, gaslit communities blamed supposed witches for hardships they could not explain. Fear became certainty, certainty became persecution, and innocent people suffered.

The costumes change, but human behavior remains remarkably consistent.

A crisis can also become an opportunity for those seeking power, money, or influence. Someone identifies a frightening enemy, claims expert knowledge and special authority, and promises protection in exchange for obedience. Those who question the proposed solution are branded ignorant and dangerous. Before long, institutions may rally behind a single approved explanation, while the interests benefiting from the panic escape further scrutiny.

The 21st century has felt like a succession of emergencies: Y2K, the disputed 2000 election (hanging chads!), September 11, the financial crisis, #MeToo, the racial unrest following George Floyd’s death, and COVID-19. Each had its own circumstances, but together they raise an important question: Have we become conditioned to live in perpetual alarm, with every controversy demanding immediate allegiance to a prescribed remedy?

President Dwight Eisenhower warned in his 1961 farewell address about the military-industrial complex and the growing influence of scientific and technological elites. His concern was not that expertise was inherently bad, but that concentrated power could threaten democratic accountability. That warning matters whenever officials expect citizens to defer automatically to authority rather than ask difficult questions.

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The COVID-19 pandemic brought these tensions into sharp focus. Public guidance evolved, disagreements intensified, and debates about health and government authority became deeply politicized. Too often, questioning a policy was treated as a moral failing rather than an opportunity to examine evidence.

My argument is not that experts should never be trusted. It is that no expert should be beyond scrutiny. Genuine expertise should withstand questions, competing interpretations, and evidence. When careers, funding, and social acceptance depend on repeating an approved message, honest dissent becomes harder.

Intelligence offers no immunity. Highly educated people can be just as susceptible to collective delusion as anyone else. Sometimes, confidence in their own sophistication makes them especially vulnerable. They mistake agreement with prestigious institutions for independent thought.

But familiarity is not proof, and consensus is not a substitute for judgment.

The temptation of certainty is powerful because uncertainty is uncomfortable. We want reassuring answers and confirmation that our side is right. Yet true wisdom requires the courage to admit, “I don’t know.” It means examining claims carefully and accepting the possibility that our own assumptions may be wrong.

Human beings are social creatures. We often prefer being wrong with the crowd to being right and all alone. Social media amplifies that instinct, feeding us material that reinforces our existing beliefs and rewards outrage. Echo chambers can make repetition feel like evidence and popularity look like truth. Add artificial intelligence and increasingly sophisticated synthetic content, and distinguishing reliable information from manufactured narratives becomes even more challenging.

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So what is the antidote?

I keep coming back to comedy.

Humor punctures the inflated authority of people who demand unquestioning obedience. Ridicule exposes contradictions that solemn declarations can obscure. A well-aimed joke reminds us that powerful institutions are run by fallible human beings, not infallible gods. Laughter creates distance from the emotional machinery of propaganda and allows us to see an idea from another perspective.

That is the mission behind Dangerous Laughter. From Aristophanes mocking political leaders in ancient Athens to modern satirists challenging prevailing orthodoxies, comedy has served an essential civic purpose: giving people permission to question what they are told to revere.

Of course, laughter cannot solve every political or cultural problem. We still need evidence, historical perspective, open debate, and the willingness to correct our mistakes. But satire can help restore the intellectual freedom those things require.

America does not need another permanent emergency. It needs citizens who can distinguish genuine dangers from manufactured panics, legitimate expertise from unaccountable authority, and independent thought from fashionable conformity.

Above all, we must recover our willingness to question the crowd. Mr. Leake referred to this mass conformity as an “empire of d*****itude.”

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Propaganda hates comedy because laughter can break its spell. When the next great panic arrives, we should remember that surrendering our judgment is never the price of being a good citizen.

Because comedy is our civic duty.

A.J. Rice is host of the Dangerous Laughter podcast, and author of the new #1 political satire bestseller, The Curse of the Bearded Lady: How the Trans Mafia Whacked American Sanity. He serves as President & CEO of Publius PR, Editor-in-Chief of The Publius National Post.

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