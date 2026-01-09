VIP
The Video Speaks for Itself, the ICE Agent Was Justified
*This* Is Why the ICE Agent Opened Fire on the Driver That Reportedly...
Is This THE Video Showing That White Liberal Women Are the Worst?
'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents...
CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting?
Of Course, an ABC Analyst Smeared the ICE Agent Involved in the Shooting...
In Mamdani's New York, Cheering for Hamas Is Now the Norm
Should Capitalism Have Any Guardrails?
The Uncontainable Embers of Iran’s Uprising
When Reality Triumphs Over Self-Destructive Kakistocracy
Tragedy and Reality
Iran's Theocracy Enters Its Last Days
The Supreme Court and the Coming Showdown on Men in Women's Sports
Schools Must Teach the History of Socialism
Tipsheet

Whatever Is Going on in Iran, Trump Issued This Direct Warning to the Ayatollah

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 09, 2026 6:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

It might not be a fluke. Something is brewing in Iran, with police headquarters being stormed, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps offices being overrun, and mass protests. Police commanders are also reportedly being killed, too. The unrest stems from the country’s dire economic woes. Now, we have reports that the Islamic Republic has lost control of at least two cities—this doesn’t happen. The nation could be imploding. Will it be for the better remains, but days of protests and unrest isn’t nothing. 

Advertisement

President Trump is noticing, speaking with Hugh Hewitt on his show yesterday, the president warned Tehran that dire consequences could befall them if these peaceful protesters are attacked: 

Recommended

*This* Is Why the ICE Agent Opened Fire on the Driver That Reportedly Tried to Ram Him in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ECONOMY IRAN TERRORISM

Well, Iranian security forces have allegedly gunned down some protestors. Does that mean Delta Force is getting warmed up for another raid? 

 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

*This* Is Why the ICE Agent Opened Fire on the Driver That Reportedly Tried to Ram Him in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting? Matt Vespa
Can JD Vance Be Present for Every White House Press Briefing? He Was Masterful Today. Matt Vespa
'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in MN Blame Herself Over Shooting Matt Vespa
Is This THE Video Showing That White Liberal Women Are the Worst? Matt Vespa
Family Member of Woman Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in Minneapolis Had the Perfect Take Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

*This* Is Why the ICE Agent Opened Fire on the Driver That Reportedly Tried to Ram Him in Minneapolis Matt Vespa
Advertisement