Whatever Is Going on in Iran, Trump Issued This Direct Warning to the Ayatollah

It might not be a fluke. Something is brewing in Iran, with police headquarters being stormed, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps offices being overrun, and mass protests. Police commanders are also reportedly being killed, too. The unrest stems from the country’s dire economic woes. Now, we have reports that the Islamic Republic has lost control of at least two cities—this doesn’t happen. The nation could be imploding. Will it be for the better remains, but days of protests and unrest isn’t nothing.

Eyes on Iran tonight as demonstrations erupt across the country. We're tracking all of the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/f5TopLs4sv — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) January 8, 2026

The streets of Iranian cities have turned into battlefields



Clashes erupted in Karaj’s Golshahr neighborhood, Iran’s fourth-largest city, between anti-regime protesters and Islamist security forces.



pic.twitter.com/smPNSvLhim — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 8, 2026

BREAKING:



The Islamic regime in Iran has lost control of its first city.



The anti-regime protesters have taken full control of the city of Abdanan near the border with Iraq pic.twitter.com/chRROxogKj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 6, 2026

BREAKING:



An anti-regime protester just used his Peugeot to run over a number of Islamic regime security forces in Iran's second-largest city, Mashhad.



Iranian women can be heard cheering him on from their balconies. pic.twitter.com/w20Qa4OpPz — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 8, 2026

JUST IN - Trump shares a YouTube video claiming over a million Iranians are out protesting in Iran’s second-largest city, Mashhad. pic.twitter.com/ECfgIuCRQA — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 9, 2026

President Trump is noticing, speaking with Hugh Hewitt on his show yesterday, the president warned Tehran that dire consequences could befall them if these peaceful protesters are attacked:

During a call earlier into the Hugh Hewitt Show, President Donald J. Trump once against threatened to take action against Iran if they attempt to violently quell ongoing anti-government demonstrations, stating that if they kill any protesters, the United States will strike Iran… pic.twitter.com/viEJ5YmmBk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) January 8, 2026

NOW - Trump says U.S. will strike Iran "very hard," and make them "pay hell," if they kill any protesters. pic.twitter.com/poKNBSkIV9 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 8, 2026

Well, Iranian security forces have allegedly gunned down some protestors. Does that mean Delta Force is getting warmed up for another raid?

