Tipsheet

Adam Schiff Just Put Out One of the Most Ridiculous Posts on Prices

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 28, 2025 12:45 PM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Democrats have been ranting and raving about prices since the first day of President Donald Trump's second term, despite how bad inflation was and made worse under President Joe Biden. We've covered how the top Democrat in the House, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), has been so focused on the issue, but now Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has put out a particularly ridiculous post, even by his standards, especially with the context it's lacking.

"As food prices soar higher, only large corporations are doing well," Schiff began by warning from his official account. He then went to rail against Trump's "tax breaks for billionaires," claiming it means "less for the middle class."

Just in case this wasn't enough fearmongering for you, Schiff concluded his post by ranting about how this means "Less fairness, less security. Less money in your pocket, less chance to save, less for you."

In the approximately three hours that such a post has been up, Schiff has earned himself a ratio, with close to 1,000 replies. Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted some of the best ones. 

Many other replies and quoted reposts were particularly harsh. 

Democrats, especially Jeffries, just love to fixate specifically on the price of eggs. But, as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pointed out during her first press briefing last month, it's thanks to the Biden administration that we are facing a serious shortage. Due to concerns about avian flu, the administration ordered millions of chickens to be killed, a move that had nothing to do with Trump.

Beyond the price of eggs, polls consistently showed that Biden was faring particularly poorly on top issues such as the economy and inflation. Ahead of the 2024 election, polls also consistently showed that Trump had a significant advantage over Biden and then over Vice President Kamala Harris with the economy, finances, and inflation. 

And, while Schiff is harping on prices, it's still worth reminding that under the Biden administration, Americans and the world also had far "less security" when it comes to foreign policy matters. Two wars started under Biden's term, the Russo-Ukrainian war and the Israel-Hamas war, no doubt because of Biden's chaotic and catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Just as Biden left his successor a complete mess to clean up with inflation, so is the case with making the world safer. 

