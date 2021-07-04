White House Doubles Down on 'Saving' Americans Money This Independence Day

Last week the White House released a video arguing President Biden's economic policies are saving families 16 cents on their Independence Day cookout.

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC

But is the 16 cents in savings even true?

According to the data, which Spencer has detailed here, Americans are experiencing the most expensive Independence Day in years.

According to AAA, the nationwide average for unleaded fuel hit $3.09 per gallon, the highest ahead of the Fourth of July weekend since 2014. And as more states and businesses relax restrictions put in place due to the Wuhan coronavirus, this weekend will see 43.6 million Americans — the most travelers so far this year — hit the road, per AAA. "Today, 89 percent of US gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25," a spokesperson said.

It's not just at the pump where Americans are feeling the impact of inflation, they're also seeing common food items get more expensive.

Comparing Labor Department average price data on common goods over the last decade, trips to the grocery store this summer will also be among the most expensive in years.