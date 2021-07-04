Fourth of July

White House Doubles Down on 'Saving' Americans Money This Independence Day

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 04, 2021 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
White House Doubles Down on 'Saving' Americans Money This Independence Day

Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Last week the White House released a video arguing President Biden's economic policies are saving families 16 cents on their Independence Day cookout. 

But is the 16 cents in savings even true? 

According to the data, which Spencer has detailed here, Americans are experiencing the most expensive Independence Day in years. 

According to AAA, the nationwide average for unleaded fuel hit $3.09 per gallon, the highest ahead of the Fourth of July weekend since 2014. And as more states and businesses relax restrictions put in place due to the Wuhan coronavirus, this weekend will see 43.6 million Americans — the most travelers so far this year — hit the road, per AAA. "Today, 89 percent of US gas stations are selling regular unleaded for $2.75 or more. That is a stark increase over last July 4 when only a quarter of stations were selling gas for more than $2.25," a spokesperson said.

It's not just at the pump where Americans are feeling the impact of inflation, they're also seeing common food items get more expensive.

Comparing Labor Department average price data on common goods over the last decade, trips to the grocery store this summer will also be among the most expensive in years.

Regardless, the White House is doubling down and touting the "savings." 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Social Media Users Stunned Over What McCaskill Claims Will Be New July 4 Tradition in Her Family
Leah Barkoukis
Donald Trump Holds Rally in Florida As Second Stop of 'Save America' Tour
Rebecca Downs
U.K. and U.S. Embassies Get Flak for Flying Pride Flag in the Least-Thought Out Place Imaginable
Rebecca Downs
WaPo Fact-Checkers Now Weighing into Virginia Gubernatorial Race, and Ruling is Not Kind to Terry McAuliffe
Rebecca Downs
Target Stores in San Francisco--and Only San Francisco--Are Closing Early Due to Crime
Rebecca Downs
AOC, Raskin Request Reinstatement of Olympian Suspended for Pot Use
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular