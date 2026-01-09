*This* Is Why Cops Should Open Fire on Drivers Who Try to Run...
This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a...
'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents...
Whatever Is Going on in Iran, Trump Issued This Direct Warning to the...
CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting?
An ABC Analyst Said *What* About the ICE Agent Shooting in Minneapolis
Taking Action on Walz’s Minnesota Fraud Scandal
The U.S. Has Seized Another Tanker of Embargoed Venezuelan Oil
Target Hasn't Completely Dumped the Woke Nonsense
Oregon Democrats Defend Violent Venezuelan Gang Member After Another ICE-Involved Shooting...
'Seeking Peace:' President Trump Reports Venezuela Is Releasing 'Large Number' of Politica...
Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty After Killing Parents to Finance Trump Assassination Plan
In Mamdani's New York, Cheering for Hamas Is Now the Norm
The December Jobs Report Is Here
Tipsheet

Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | January 09, 2026 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, welcomed 2026 by being hauled out of their Caracas compound and transported to a New York prison, following a successful and surgical military operation. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi unsealed the indictment, showing that Maduro was charged with "Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States" while Flores "acted as the President of the National Assembly."

Advertisement

Both have since pleaded not guilty to the plethora of charges against them, 

The only people sad about Maduro's ouster were Leftists, of course. They haven't met a dictator they didn't love, especially if that affection means they can "resist" President Trump.

But for Venezuelans oppressed by the Maduro regime, including the millions forced to flee the socialist state, Maduro's ouster is a sign of a better future for the South American nation. They celebrated in the streets in several cities after the news broke.

Now those Venezuelans are stepping up again and trolling Maduro in his prison cell.

In Spanish, the meme says:

Feliz año te desean los Venezolanos.

Una carta de mensajes anónimos para Nicolas Maduro Moros.

Quien ahora esta en Nueva York.

Translated, it reads, "Happy New Year from the Venezuelan people. A letter of anonymous messages for Nicolás Maduro Moros. Who is currently in New York."

Not Shakespearean by any means, but the laughing cat makes it hilarious.

This is certainly the most interesting timeline.

Recommended

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

COMMUNISM PAM BONDI SOCIALISM VENEZUELA NICOLÁS MADURO

The Leftists do not have a sense of humor, and they do not like it when they're mocked and laughed at.

That's "Pequeña."

Maduro's guard was made up of Cuban nationals, because he couldn't find 32 Venezuelans who didn't hate his guts.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
*This* Is Why Cops Should Open Fire on Drivers Who Try to Run Them Over Matt Vespa
'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in MN Blame Herself Over Shooting Matt Vespa
Wisconsin Man Pleads Guilty After Killing Parents to Finance Trump Assassination Plan Amy Curtis
Whatever Is Going on in Iran, Trump Issued This Direct Warning to the Ayatollah Matt Vespa
CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

This Street Interview With a Minneapolis Protester About the ICE Shooting Is a Trainwreck Matt Vespa
Advertisement