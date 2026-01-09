Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious

Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, welcomed 2026 by being hauled out of their Caracas compound and transported to a New York prison, following a successful and surgical military operation. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi unsealed the indictment, showing that Maduro was charged with "Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States" while Flores "acted as the President of the National Assembly."

Advertisement

Both have since pleaded not guilty to the plethora of charges against them,

The only people sad about Maduro's ouster were Leftists, of course. They haven't met a dictator they didn't love, especially if that affection means they can "resist" President Trump.

But for Venezuelans oppressed by the Maduro regime, including the millions forced to flee the socialist state, Maduro's ouster is a sign of a better future for the South American nation. They celebrated in the streets in several cities after the news broke.

Now those Venezuelans are stepping up again and trolling Maduro in his prison cell.

JUST IN: Venezuelans who fled to America are sending Maduro prison mail, trolling their former dictator with memes. pic.twitter.com/vEfHRqGowR — Polymarket (@Polymarket) January 9, 2026

In Spanish, the meme says:

Feliz año te desean los Venezolanos. Una carta de mensajes anónimos para Nicolas Maduro Moros. Quien ahora esta en Nueva York.

Translated, it reads, "Happy New Year from the Venezuelan people. A letter of anonymous messages for Nicolás Maduro Moros. Who is currently in New York."

Not Shakespearean by any means, but the laughing cat makes it hilarious.

bruh in what kind of world do we live in? pic.twitter.com/vMSn9NIJWu — kiruwaaaa (@kiruwaaaaaa) January 9, 2026

This is certainly the most interesting timeline.

for a dictator that spent years controlling a country, this is worse than torture — obj (@obj0x0) January 9, 2026

The Leftists do not have a sense of humor, and they do not like it when they're mocked and laughed at.

how do you say petty in Spanish. https://t.co/n5Zwz17BGa — Nimi, Flying Colors (@NimiIzulu) January 9, 2026

That's "Pequeña."

Hey, leftist if socialism is so great why do their citizens flee socialist countries and end up HATING their socialist dictators. You're all ignorant f****ng MORONS. https://t.co/AzlDeB7aQu — CensoredPlanet 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@SekundNayture) January 9, 2026

Maduro's guard was made up of Cuban nationals, because he couldn't find 32 Venezuelans who didn't hate his guts.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.