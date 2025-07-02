Trump Proves His Critics Wrong Again, Clinches Massive Trade Deal

I’m not tired of winning: we have a new trade deal with Vietnam. For months, ALL the experts had been saying that President Trump’s tariff policies would wreck the economy and drive up prices. They used a market readjustment period—the Biden spending orgy was over—to jump for glee as the market remained volatile for a brief period in April. It’s now beyond stabilized—it’s at record highs across the board. Every day, the economists who predicted doom look stupider, and this bit of news is icing on the cake. Also, tariffs have not increased prices:

It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It will be a Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries. The Terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory, and a 40% Tariff on any Transshipping. In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade. In other words, they will “OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,” meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff. It is my opinion that the SUV or, as it is sometimes referred to, Large Engine Vehicle, which does so well in the United States, will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam. Dealing with General Secretary To Lam, which I did personally, was an absolute pleasure. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

“Thank you for your attention to this matter” should be said in response to anything liberal naysayers and Panicans say when they attack our president.

America wins on Fourth of July week. LFG.