Sean 'Diddy' Combs Pretty Much Beats the Rap in Trafficking and Racketeering Case
CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media
Federal Judge Blocks Trump’s Plan to Deport 500,000 Haitians — Here’s Why
CBS News Agrees to a Humiliating Settlement With Donald Trump Over the Fraudulent...
Elon Wants a Third Party, I Want What George Washington Wanted
Kennedy Celebrates the Latest MAHA Wins on Synthetic Dyes
June's Illegal Border Crossing Numbers Are in. Here's What Homan Had to Say...
Did You Catch What Was Missing From Paramount's Settlement With Trump Over '60...
OBBB Makes It Out of the Rules Committee
VIP
If Looks Could Kill: Why Murkowski Stared Down This Reporter After OBBB Vote
Wisconsin Overturns 176 Years of Anti-Abortion Legislation
Trump Says a Trade Deal Is Unlikely With This ‘Spoiled’ Country
All Eyes on Trump and Netanyahu
A Slew of Blue States Are Suing Trump’s Department of Education
Tipsheet

Trump Proves His Critics Wrong Again, Clinches Massive Trade Deal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 02, 2025 11:45 AM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

I’m not tired of winning: we have a new trade deal with Vietnam. For months, ALL the experts had been saying that President Trump’s tariff policies would wreck the economy and drive up prices. They used a market readjustment period—the Biden spending orgy was over—to jump for glee as the market remained volatile for a brief period in April. It’s now beyond stabilized—it’s at record highs across the board. Every day, the economists who predicted doom look stupider, and this bit of news is icing on the cake. Also, tariffs have not increased prices: 

Advertisement

It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam. It will be a Great Deal of Cooperation between our two Countries. The Terms are that Vietnam will pay the United States a 20% Tariff on any and all goods sent into our Territory, and a 40% Tariff on any Transshipping. In return, Vietnam will do something that they have never done before, give the United States of America TOTAL ACCESS to their Markets for Trade. In other words, they will “OPEN THEIR MARKET TO THE UNITED STATES,” meaning that, we will be able to sell our product into Vietnam at ZERO Tariff. It is my opinion that the SUV or, as it is sometimes referred to, Large Engine Vehicle, which does so well in the United States, will be a wonderful addition to the various product lines within Vietnam. Dealing with General Secretary To Lam, which I did personally, was an absolute pleasure. Thank you for your attention to this matter! 

Recommended

Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Thank you for your attention to this matter” should be said in response to anything liberal naysayers and Panicans say when they attack our president.  

America wins on Fourth of July week. LFG. 

Tags:

CONSERVATISM DONALD TRUMP TRADE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
Trump Says a Trade Deal Is Unlikely With This ‘Spoiled’ Country Madeline Leesman
USAID Is No More...and CNN Totally Melted Down Matt Vespa
CNN's Liberal Killer Is Coming to Salem Media Matt Vespa
Did You Catch What Was Missing From Paramount's Settlement With Trump Over '60 Minutes' Lawsuit? Leah Barkoukis
The Secret Sauce That Made America John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Well, We Said This Would Happen to Abrego Garcia Matt Vespa
Advertisement