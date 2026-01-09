'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents in MN Blame Herself Over Shooting

The wife or domestic partner of the woman who reportedly tried to run over ICE agents in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is blaming herself for the incident. It was all captured on video on January 7: Renee Nicole Good, 37, accelerated toward a federal agent who opened fire. Good was a professional left-wing activist who trained and led convoys to disrupt lawful immigration enforcement operations. She was shot and killed during the confrontation.

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

It was a good shoot—another angle shows her vehicle striking a federal agent. Leftists can’t see or comprehend much, so their trash takes on social media is for entertainment purposes only. Regardless, Good’s significant other, Rebecca Good, is looking inward instead, though I’m sure an anti-ICE rant is loading. Rebecca was on-scene when the shooting occurred (via NY Post):

The widow of Renee Nicole Good, who was filmed sobbing “it’s my fault” after her partner was killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, is a handywoman who recently moved the family to the city, The Post can reveal. Rebecca Good, 40, was outside the car when Renee drove towards an ICE officer, who opened fire on Wednesday — shooting the mom of three in the head and killing her. Rebecca Good and her wife previously lived in Kansas City, Missouri, where they lived in the Waldo neighborhood for about two years. But they decided to leave the country after President Trump was re-elected in 2024, and moved to Canada for several months before settling in Minneapolis, a former Missouri neighbor told KMBC. “A neighbor who, you know, is not a terrorist. Not an extremist. That was just a mom who loved her kids, loved her spouse,” another neighbor, Joan Rose, told the outlet. […] Rebecca was then seen distraught and apparently crying that she’d been the one who asked her wife to go out and protest the ICE operations. “I made her come down here; it’s my fault,” Rebecca said, her face covered in blood after having attempted to help Renee. “They just shot my wife.” “They shot her in the head. I have a 6-year-old in school,” Rebecca said. The couple was allegedly a part of a group that had been “stalking and impeding” ICE officers throughout the day, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. But Renee’s mother insisted that didn’t sound like her daughter at all, telling the Star Tribune she was never “part of anything like that at all.” “Renee was one of the kindest people I’ve ever known,” said the mother, Donna Ganger. “She was extremely compassionate. She’s taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving, and affectionate. She was an amazing human being.”

Again, she’s on video accelerating into federal agents. It never ceases to amaze how the Left’s initial reaction, always, is to empathize or curry compassion for the perpetrator. We mentioned this before, but they did the same thing for Dzhokar Tsarnaev after the Boston Marathon bombing. The kid is a terrorist. And this could be an act of domestic terrorism.

