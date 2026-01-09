VIP
The Video Speaks for Itself, the ICE Agent Was Justified
*This* Is Why the ICE Agent Opened Fire on the Driver That Reportedly...
'It's My Fault': Partner of Leftist Driver Who Tried to Ram ICE Agents...
Whatever Is Going on in Iran, Trump Issued This Direct Warning to the...
CIRCUS: Did You Miss Tim Walz Contradicting Himself Over the Minneapolis ICE Shooting?
Of Course, an ABC Analyst Smeared the ICE Agent Involved in the Shooting...
In Mamdani's New York, Cheering for Hamas Is Now the Norm
Should Capitalism Have Any Guardrails?
The Uncontainable Embers of Iran’s Uprising
When Reality Triumphs Over Self-Destructive Kakistocracy
Tragedy and Reality
Iran's Theocracy Enters Its Last Days
The Supreme Court and the Coming Showdown on Men in Women's Sports
Schools Must Teach the History of Socialism
Tipsheet

Is This THE Video Showing That White Liberal Women Are the Worst?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | January 09, 2026 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

 This interview was wild. I can’t believe how the reporter kept a straight face through it all, but here we are. There are many videos that explain this point, but this one might be the clip that proves white liberal women are the worst.  

You must wonder whether this person is even genuine, because it reads as satire. There’s no way people think like this, but behold, a protester in Minneapolis who doesn’t wish to cry over the recent death of Renee Nicole Gold, 37, who was shot and killed by ICE agents. Gold was a professional activist who had led convoys to disrupt immigration enforcement operations. She was killed after her vehicle accelerated toward a federal officer. 

The woman who was interviewed by Daily Wire’s Brecca Stoll said she was a little reluctant to show emotion, or even cry, because she’s a white woman with privilege and felt that “white tears are not always helpful or necessary.” 

What is with these people? I mean, how much fake news CNN and MS Now must one digest to devolve into whatever this is?  It’s terrifying. These leftists can’t even cry because Good was white. She was also a lesbian, so it’s all one big woke circus.  

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM MENTAL HEALTH WHITE HOUSE WOKE

Even when they want to show emotion, a racial debate rages in their heads. It’s truly amazing and abjectly terrifying. No wonder all these people have mental health problems. 

Here's the video of the incident, which occurred  on January 7:

