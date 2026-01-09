Is This THE Video Showing That White Liberal Women Are the Worst?

This interview was wild. I can’t believe how the reporter kept a straight face through it all, but here we are. There are many videos that explain this point, but this one might be the clip that proves white liberal women are the worst.

Advertisement

You must wonder whether this person is even genuine, because it reads as satire. There’s no way people think like this, but behold, a protester in Minneapolis who doesn’t wish to cry over the recent death of Renee Nicole Gold, 37, who was shot and killed by ICE agents. Gold was a professional activist who had led convoys to disrupt immigration enforcement operations. She was killed after her vehicle accelerated toward a federal officer.

The woman who was interviewed by Daily Wire’s Brecca Stoll said she was a little reluctant to show emotion, or even cry, because she’s a white woman with privilege and felt that “white tears are not always helpful or necessary.”

A woman at the makeshift memorial for Renee Good told me it felt wrong for her to be there.



Because she’s a white woman with a lot of “privilege”



“I feel like white tears are not always helpful or necessary.” pic.twitter.com/B6ZASuWLEZ — Brecca Stoll (@breccastoll) January 9, 2026

What is with these people? I mean, how much fake news CNN and MS Now must one digest to devolve into whatever this is? It’s terrifying. These leftists can’t even cry because Good was white. She was also a lesbian, so it’s all one big woke circus.

Even when they want to show emotion, a racial debate rages in their heads. It’s truly amazing and abjectly terrifying. No wonder all these people have mental health problems.

Here's the video of the incident, which occurred on January 7:

Is this the video Mayor Frey is talking about?pic.twitter.com/YlVpQZoDRM https://t.co/QI8ai7R2kJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 7, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: New angle from the ICE involved shooting in Minneapolis shows the woman CLEARLY hitting the agent with her car before he fires at her



A vehicle is a deadly weapon. And she used that deadly weapon against an agent.



Self-defense. pic.twitter.com/kw3SbBzSrP — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!