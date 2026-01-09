This* Is Why the ICE Agent Opened Fire on the Driver That Reportedly Tried to Ram Him in Minneapolis

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was shot and killed by ICE agents on January 7 in Minneapolis. She accelerated her vehicle into a federal officer, who returned fire. Good was killed, and the Left and the Democratic Party melted down. They claim the car wasn’t going to ram the agent—it did. It’s still assault.

The woman was armed with a 3,000-pound weapon, and this was a justified shooting. It’s astounding how little liberals know of the law or—you know—physics, because the tragic case of Officer Amy Caprio is the reason why law enforcement will shoot you if you try to run them over.

In 2018, Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio was responding to a possible robbery when she confronted Dawnta Harris, who was driving a stolen vehicle. She ordered him out of the car, which he refused, plowing into her. The bodycam captured her murder. Harris was convicted of murder and given a life sentence (via Fox Baltimore):

In 2018, Officer Amy Caprio confronted a suspect in a stolen Jeep who appeared to comply, then suddenly accelerated straight toward her. She fired one shot, the driver ducked and continued forward, fatally crushing her before fleeing.



THIS is why officers act fast. Hesitation… pic.twitter.com/lXkCBc4NAt — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) January 8, 2026

In May 2018, Officer Caprio responded to a potential burglary in Perry Hall when she confronted then 16-year-old Harris driving a stolen Jeep. From her body-worn camera footage, Caprio can be heard repeatedly ordering Harris out of the car. She drew her pistol and Harris then ran her over and killed her.

So, no, Good wasn’t unarmed. She wasn’t afraid—she was a professional left-wing agitator who had trained others in disrupting ICE raids. And Good wasn’t a legal observer, the latest lie about this incident.

You've never heard of Baltimore police officer Amy Caprio, for reasons I don't need to spell out. She was run over and killed by an SUV. The next time you see somebody say the woman shot by ICE in Minneapolis was "unarmed," show them this video. https://t.co/hZlpksOgEn — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) January 8, 2026

