These Posts From Joe Biden, Kamala Harris in Response to OBBB Are As Pathetic As You'd Expect

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | July 03, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Earlier on Thursday, the House passed President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, just in time for the July 4 deadline. There's been plenty of fearmongering from Democrats over the bill, including and especially from House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who spoke for over eight hours as part of his "magic minute" speech. Other, even more has-been Democrats have also weighed in to express their concerns, including former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden, or whoever was posting on his behalf, claimed that the "bill is not only reckless — it’s cruel," which is what so many other Democrats have also said. Among the list of supposed ills about the bill, the former president claimed that the OBBB affected Medicaid and Medicare, even as Trump and other Republicans have made clear not to touch it. Republicans such as Sens. Ted Budd (R-NC) and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) have also made clear that it's illegal immigrants who are the ones affected in such a way. 

So far, there's been close to 10,000 replies in response to Biden's post, and plenty of quoted reposts. Many have referenced the autopen that was used in the final days of the Biden-Harris administration, though the scandal still haunts Biden's presidency and is being investigated by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY). 

Harris' post on Thursday afternoon was actually worse than Biden's post. Sure, it had the hysteria, but it also revived a narrative that Harris used during her brief presidential campaign as Biden's replacement. "This is Project 2025 in action," she laughably claimed. 

Her post has so brought in close to 5,000 replies and plenty of quoted reposts, with many mocking the former vice president for her lack of relevance. 

Unlike Biden, Harris also put out quite the fearmongering post when the OBBB passed the Senate on Tuesday, when Vice President JD Vance cast the tiebreaking vote. One has to imagine that had to be pretty painful for Harris, who was not only vice president for a term, but a U.S. senator for California before that.

Like Biden did with Thursday's post, she talked about supposed negative effects of the bill and claimed such provisions were all in the name of billionaires receiving tax cuts. She also urged people to call their representatives, but as we know, the bill still made its way across the finish line.

Sam J. over at our sister site of Twitchy included such a post from Biden in her roundup of some of the "best tantrums" in response to the OBBB passing, as well as Democrat "influencer" Harry Sisson's reaction to Harris' post. 

DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

