Tipsheet

BREAKING: House Passes Trump's Reconciliation Bill

Matt Vespa
July 03, 2025 2:31 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

It’s over, folks. President Trump and congressional Republicans aimed to pass the reconciliation package by July 4, and they succeeded. It was a tumultuous journey, as there were more than a few Republicans who tried to make a spectacle, causing unnecessary drama throughout the procedural phase, but it’s now over. The House passed the big, beautiful bill, which means the Trump tax cuts are made permanent, illegals are kicked off Medicaid, and the immigration enforcement agenda is fully funded. The border was secure, and it will remain safe. 

The bill passed after Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka dehydrated Derek Jeter, wasted everyone's time for over eight hours railing against the bill. 

The legislation now heads to Trump’s desk for signature. 

