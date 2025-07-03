BREAKING: House Passes Trump's Reconciliation Bill

It’s over, folks. President Trump and congressional Republicans aimed to pass the reconciliation package by July 4, and they succeeded. It was a tumultuous journey, as there were more than a few Republicans who tried to make a spectacle, causing unnecessary drama throughout the procedural phase, but it’s now over. The House passed the big, beautiful bill, which means the Trump tax cuts are made permanent, illegals are kicked off Medicaid, and the immigration enforcement agenda is fully funded. The border was secure, and it will remain safe.

Advertisement

The bill passed after Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka dehydrated Derek Jeter, wasted everyone's time for over eight hours railing against the bill.

🚨BREAKING NEWS — OBBB PASSES!



The One Big Beautiful Bill has PASSED in the House!



It now heads to President Trump's desk to BECOME LAW!



MAGA 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gv9VkSV4mf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 3, 2025

House passes Big, Beautiful bill, 218-214. All Dems voted nay. 2 GOP nays: Fitzpatrick and Massie — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

Vote still open on Big, Beautiful Bill. But the GOP has the votes to pass the bill. They are at the magic number of 217 with a House population of 432 mbrs. Only 1 GOP mbr has not voted yet. That's GOP SC Rep Norman. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

2 GOPers have not voted yet on the Big, Beautiful bill. GOP SC Rep Norman and GOP MI Rep James — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

2 GOP Noes on the board now. GOP PA Rep Fitzpatrick votes no. So he and GOP KY Rep Massie are the only nays. GOP can only lose 3 votes and still pass the bill — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 3, 2025

The legislation now heads to Trump’s desk for signature.