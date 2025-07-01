Schmitt Exposes Dem Misinformation, Confirms Trump’s BBB Cuts Medicaid for 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens

While Democrats have loudly criticized President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” spreading misinformation about its contents, Sen. Eric Schmitt (R–MO) is setting the record straight. After the Senate passed the tax relief legislation on Tuesday, Schmitt took to social media to share the facts, assuring Americans that the bill delivers real benefits and is a win for the country.

In a post on X, Schmitt dismissed rumors suggesting that the Medicaid ban for illegal immigrants had been removed from the bill. He referenced page 602, section 77109, confirming that the amendment remains part of the legislation. He emphasized that the Big Beautiful Bill will remove Medicaid coverage from 1.4 million illegal immigrants.

He explained that during Monday’s vote-a-rama, an amendment to block Medicaid for illegal immigrants was rejected. A video of that vote quickly spread online, leading many to believe the provision had been entirely removed from the bill. However, he clarified that this was just one of several “messaging amendments” meant to pressure Democrats into publicly opposing specific measures—specifically, a ban on Medicaid funding for illegal immigrants convicted of serious crimes.

“It was meant to show the public how radical they are,” Schmitt wrote on X. “The ban itself was ALREADY in the bill. It was never taken out. And it wasn't just a ban on some Medicaid for illegal immigrants who commit heinous crimes—it applies to ALL Medicaid for ALL illegal immigrants. (And most noncitizens generally).”

The Big Beautiful Bill kicks 1.4 MILLION illegal immigrants off Medicaid.



For too long, Americans have been paying for the welfare of people who shouldn't even be in our country.



Today, the Senate voted to end that.



And yes—this DID make it into the final draft of the bill. 🧵 — Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) July 1, 2025

Schmitt highlighted that the Senate version of the Big Beautiful Bill goes further than just cutting off Medicaid access for 1.4 million illegal immigrants. It also mandates that states verify an applicant's citizenship before granting coverage, blocks automatic Medicaid enrollment for children of illegal immigrants, and explicitly bars DACA recipients from receiving Medicaid benefits. He also noted that, as of April 2025, Washington, D.C., provides government-funded healthcare to individuals regardless of their immigration status. Additionally, seven states—California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, and Washington—along with D.C., currently offer government healthcare to undocumented adults, not just children.

The senator applauded the Big Beautiful Bill for ending that arrangement by restricting Medicaid eligibility. He said this could cost Democrat-run states tens of billions of dollars.

“A lot of these states have serious budget problems already. They're going to have to choose between their addiction to mass migration and averting financial collapse,” Schmitt wrote. “That means blue states are left with a choice: Either send your illegal immigrants home, or you're going to be paying their bills yourself.”