Ted Budd Sets the Record Straight on Democrat 'Misinformation' on Medicaid

Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) set the record straight on Sunday as Democrats continue “spreading misinformation” about the GOP’s efforts to safeguard Medicaid.

“The facts aren't on their side,” the senator said. “Nobody is cutting Medicaid. We're making it sustainable for those it was originally intended for.”

In a series of tweets on X, the Republican explained further:

Medicaid is a critical program, but federal Medicaid spending has increased by more than 200% since 2008 & 51% since just 2019. Why? It costs the federal government way more to cover able-bodied adults added under Medicaid expansion than those traditionally enrolled. Through a budgeting gimmick, states have required medical providers to pay the state's fair share of Medicaid costs. Why would they agree to do this? Because providers get this money back—often in spades. States leverage this to receive as much as 9 to 1 federal dollars. For patients who Medicaid was intended to serve—single mothers, disabled folks, and children—the federal government is required to cover a significantly lower portion of the cost compared to patients added to the program under Medicaid expansion. In North Carolina, the federal govt's share of the cost of a traditional Medicaid recipient's care is 64%. But for an able-bodied adult recently added under Medicaid expansion? The federal gov't pays 90%. Meanwhile, more federal spending means higher taxes & more debt. States inflate their payments to providers & divert some of the federal funds to backfill their own state budgets for their political pet projects. That money is supposed to be for "Health," but it can be a slush fund. That means higher premiums & costs for you. If we continue the current trend, federal Medicaid subsidies could reach $5.4 TRILLION over the next ten years. These costs would leave the federal government unable to care for the most vulnerable. So, what are we doing about this in the One Big Beautiful bill? We're implementing responsible reforms to Medicaid to make sure that when Americans fall on hard times, they can access Medicaid funds as intended. We're curbing the provider tax gimmick, so states can't take advantage of federal taxpayers. We're giving able-bodied adults on Medicaid a choice to work or volunteer if they wish to continue receiving Medicaid benefits.We're removing illegal immigrants from Medicaid. Nobody is voting to take away Medicaid benefits from patients for whom Medicaid was designed to serve. Senate Republicans are trying to slow the rate of exponential cost increases for a program we all agree must survive for future generations. (Sen. Ted Budd on X)

The White House’s Rapid Response account shared Budd’s messages and posted their own lengthy thread going through myths and facts about the One Big Beautiful Bill.

While Democrats spend the day launching desperate, hollow attacks in a last-ditch effort to block President Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill, the FACTS speak for themselves.



🧵 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 29, 2025

The Senate is expected to begin a vote-a-rama Monday morning, which could last between 9 and 15 hours, according to Fox News’ Chad Pergram, who noted that final passage could come this evening.

Senate not expected to begin vote-a-rama until 9 am et on Big, Beautiful Bill. Most vote-a-ramas run 9 to 15 hours. House not expected to vote until Wednesday at the earliest — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 30, 2025