House Dems Privately Fumed Over Hakeem Jeffries Pointless Hours Long Speech That Did Nothing

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 03, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

Everyone, give Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), aka Temu Obama, his roses. He delivered an eight-hour speech railing against the reconciliation package. His “magic minute” antics delayed final passage of the bill which happened shortly after he wrapped a worthless speech that did nothing. Democrats are addicted to theatrics and long speeches—who cares if it ends with the GOP winning. Though, our side doesn’t make things easy.

In the end, the bill passed 218-214. It now heads to Trump for signature. 

It's the only ‘win’ Democrats have in this circus act, and it did absolutely nothing. The best part is that he railed about how the reconciliation package will fund immigration enforcement measures to the max—Hakeem, we alreadt supported the bill. Jeffries also appears to have angered members of his own caucus, who complained, rightly, he was wasting their time (via Axios): 

The Democratic leader did face a bit of frustration from his caucus for leaving even his inner circle in the dark about his plans. 

"No one is upset Hakeem wanted to do this, but to not tell members, 'be prepared, book multiple flights, be flexible,'" a second House Democrat who spoke on the condition of anonymity vented, grumbling that it is particularly hard to rebook flights around the July 4 holiday. 

A third House Democrat fumed that a "heads up would have been nice." 

Anyways, you lose, Democrats. We win—everyone have a great Fourth of July. 

