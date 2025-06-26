Axios Mocked for Coverage on Trump Administration's Plans to Deport Abrego Garcia Once More

On Thursday, the Trump administration laid out plans to once more deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia upon his release from a Tennessee jail, though this time it won't be to El Salvador. Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who is a suspected MS-13 gang member, had been deported to El Salvador in March but was returned earlier this month to face serious charges in Tennessee.

In addition to his suspected gang affiliation and admitting to entering the country illegally, which the Trump administration released documentation related to when Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was in El Salvaor trying to meet with Abrego Garcia, the Salvadoran man has been accused of abusing his wife as well as participating in human smuggling, including when it comes to children.

As Axios reported on Thursday afternoon:

Catch up quick: Abrego Garcia was returned to the U.S. earlier this month, and the Justice Department was ordered to release him from prison in Tennessee while he awaited trial. U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw said on Wednesday that Abrego Garcia is likely to eventually be deported to El Salvador, where he's originally from.

Abrego Garcia pleaded not guilty to allegedly smuggling undocumented immigrants in the U.S. Zoom in: "Our plan is that he will be taken into ICE custody and removal proceedings will be initiated," Jonathan Guynn, deputy assistant attorney general at the DOJ's civil division, told the court on Thursday, per NOTUS. "To El Salvador or a third country?" U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis asked.

"To a third country is my understanding," he responded.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration can indeed deport illegal immigrants back to third countries without limited notice. Federal judges, however, such as U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy, appear to be openly defying such a ruling, though.

Upon sharing such an article over X, Axios was thoroughly ratioed. Such a post focused on how Abrego Garcia was a "wrongfully deported Maryland resident..."

It's worth reminding that Abrego Garcia was eligible for deportation and the issue wasn't over whether to deport him. The Trump administration spoke to a "clerical error" when it comes to the deportation from April. In addition to the 1,000 replies and plenty of quoted reposts, Community Notes may be coming for Axios.

🚨BREAKING: Trump administration to deport wrongfully deported Maryland resident again https://t.co/N9OCy5ktks — Axios (@axios) June 26, 2025

What did this "Maryland resident" do, Axios? — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) June 26, 2025

It is a truly astonishing commitment to being partisan Democrats and anti-reality to continue using the absurdist “Maryland Man” label



Really impressive stuff guys — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) June 26, 2025

"Trump administration to deport child porn consumer, human trafficker, potential murderer and MS13 dirtbag "



That's a more honest headline.. — AJ 🇺🇸 (@AjApplegoose) June 26, 2025

Over at our sister site of Twitchy, JustMindy highlighted even more examples.

Abrego Garcia has been referred to as a "Maryland man" or even "Maryland father" by his supporters, Democrats, and allies in the mainstream media. Axios not only goes for the "wrongfully deported Maryland resident" angle, but also sticks to that "Maryland resident" language in the actual article. NOTUS also writes that Abrego Garcia was "mistakenly deported," while The Hill uses "Maryland man" language. The Associated Press also put out all sorts of concerns about the Trump administration deporting the illegal immigrant.

Stunningly, most of these outlets fail to mention that Abrego Garcia is a suspected MS-13 gang member, except for the AP, though the outlet also mentions that it's "an accusation that Abrego Garcia denies."