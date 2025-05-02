The Liberal Narrative About Abrego Garcia Takes Another Hit

New audio depicts Jennifer Vasquez Sura, the wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, pleading with a judge in a 2020 court hearing for a temporary protective order.

In her testimony, Vasquz Sura describes Abrego Garcia’s alleged abuse, which occurred one time in front of her sister, prompting her to call the police. Another time she describes crying out to a neighbor for help.

NEW: @USATODAY has now obtained an audio recording of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife in court in 2020 when she was seeking a protective order. She says he repeatedly hit her, she has video evidence of her injuries, and when she called out to a neighbor for help, he grabbed her hair… https://t.co/iwDPa2fMDL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025

In a statement to USA Today, she acknowledged it was a rough patch in the couple’s relationship.

"Recently an audio clip of a civil court hearing related to the protection order I filed became public. I previously acknowledged the protection order and will again address a personal and painful part of mine and Kilmar’s life. Neither of us were in a good place at that time," Vasquez Sura told USA Today on Thursday.

"My husband was traumatized from the time he spent in ICE detention and we were in the throes of COVID," she continued. "Like many couples, we were caring for our children with barely enough to get by. All of those factors contributed to the actions which caused me to seek the protective order."

1) If USA could get their hands on this, so could any Democrat leader who felt inclined to fly to El Salvador.



2) Why this man? Why the mad rush to protect him? https://t.co/a9msauh34E — Lara Logan (@laralogan) May 2, 2025

The Department of Homeland Security made clear that no matter how many Democrats try to bring the deported illegal alien back from El Salvador, it will not happen under this administration.