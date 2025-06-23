Pro-Illegal Alien Libs Are Going to Be Gutted by Today's Supreme Court Decision

I’m not tired of winning. All the Left can do is delay—that’s it. The Trump administration knew this resistance was going to come from the bench. We had four years of President Drool-in-Soup stacking the courts with MSNBC commentators. Appeal everything—that was the game plan, and it’s working. It's annoying, it slows things down, but we’re clinching some major wins in the high court.

Today, in a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s deportation can proceed without limited notice. If you’re here illegally, you’re going back. No time to challenge your deportation, which is a fool’s errand anyway, it’s time to pack your bags and go home (via USA Today):

BREAKING: Supreme Court permits Trump administration to resume third country removals — like deportations to Sudan — without limited notice.



6-3 with Soromayor, Kagan and Jackson dissenting. https://t.co/532wDuezRJ pic.twitter.com/1e3vb7fTDW — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 23, 2025

BREAKING: The Supreme Court *pauses* an order requiring the Trump administration to provide noncitizens warning and chance to appeal before they’re sent to countries where they have no prior ties (i.e. third-country removals). The liberals dissent. #SCOTUS https://t.co/Ji77ShcrcH pic.twitter.com/JtoX3ZfMeC — Katie Buehler (@bykatiebuehler) June 23, 2025

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court lifts nationwide injunction and allows Trump administration to deport foreign nationals to third-party countries



It’s 6-3, with the liberals dissenting https://t.co/pXTc2sVKgZ pic.twitter.com/kpDzqNbeFm — Jacob Wheeler (@JWheelertv) June 23, 2025

The Supreme Court on June 23 agreed to pause a judge's order requiring migrants be given the chance to contest their removal to countries other than their own, a win for the Trump administration's efforts to rapidly deport them. The court’s three liberal justices – Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson – dissented. Sotomayor wrote that her colleagues are “rewarding lawlessness.”

Yeah, well, that’s life, Sonia.

BREAKING: SCOTUS allows Trump admin to deport illegal aliens to third party countries - for now. Trump admin appealed to SCOTUS after a federal judge in Boston blocked third party removals & blocked the removal of aliens to South Sudan w/ several convicted murders on board,… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 23, 2025

MAJOR win for the safety and security of the American people. https://t.co/TsiwntP3Cv — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) June 23, 2025

Trump had the authority to accelerate mass deportations under the Alien Enemies Act. Still, a district judge tried to throw a wrench into the works by requiring the government to offer ample time for those under deportation orders to challenge their designation in court, which is ludicrous.

First, again, if the government says you’re being given the boot, you’re going. Second, no court dates were issued for any of the illegal immigrants deported by Obama. We need to have court dates for all the illegals we’re deporting, but no such system was in place when Biden imported them. It’s nonsense.

Get bent, judge.

The Supreme Court stayed this order. The deportations can proceed with haste, but we know the lawfare will continue.