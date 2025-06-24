Trump Heads to NATO With New Defense Spending Expectations
Strikes Resume After Iran Violates Trump's Ceasefire
CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night
There's a Reason Why No One Was Stunned by Iran's Response to Trump's...
This BBC Reporter Wasn't Having Any of This Woke Nonsense
VIP
Why Aren't the Anti-Gunners Calling for Gun Control After the Michigan Church Shooting?
Thank You For Your Attention to This Matter
Trump Did the Right Thing
In Expletive-Laced Remarks, Trump Blasts Continued Fighting Between Israel, Iran
There's Nobody to Talk to
Here's Why Trump Lashed Out at ‘Sleazebag’ Journalists
The ‘First String’ Is Back in the Game
With Iran Destabilizing the Middle East, American Energy Is More Important Than Ever
Three Years Since Dobbs and the World’s Still Turning
Tipsheet

We Had Another Judicial Coup Episode Against Trump Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 24, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump's deportations to third-world countries can continue without limited notice, blocking an injunction by a little judge who sought to wrest immigration policy away from the executive. The high court slapped down Judge Brian Murphy’s order, but like James Boasberg, another disgrace to the bench, he’s ignoring the ruling.  

Advertisement

This isn’t normal. While the president can remove people under the Alien Enemies Act, these judicial insurrectionists tried to claim that due process had to be applied. That’s ludicrous; none of the illegals Obama deported had court dates. It’s another episode of the judicial coup against the Trump administration. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said to be prepared for fireworks over what they will do to hold this little judge accountable.

Recommended

CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night Matt Vespa
Can the Left Ever Stop Its Craziness? Victor Davis Hanson
Whose Side Are Democrats Really On? Derek Hunter
In Expletive-Laced Remarks, Trump Blasts Continued Fighting Between Israel, Iran Leah Barkoukis
Strikes Resume After Iran Violates Trump's Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
This BBC Reporter Wasn't Having Any of This Woke Nonsense Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Anti-Trump Narrative Fell Apart Live On-Air Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement