We Had Another Judicial Coup Episode Against Trump Last Night

The Supreme Court ruled that Trump's deportations to third-world countries can continue without limited notice, blocking an injunction by a little judge who sought to wrest immigration policy away from the executive. The high court slapped down Judge Brian Murphy’s order, but like James Boasberg, another disgrace to the bench, he’s ignoring the ruling.

Holy Crap! Judge sidesteps SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/OEJsv7GhnR — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 24, 2025

This leftwing radical Biden judge got jammed through the Senate in December, in the lame-duck session after Democrats lost the White House and Senate.



Six months into the job, Massachusetts U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy is now openly defying a Supreme Court order.



Impeach. https://t.co/IPZXvq01Gd pic.twitter.com/0tLkwqMRHk — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 24, 2025

The “defiance of judicial orders” is coming from inside the house https://t.co/6tA3AyLEsH — Adrian Vermeule (@Vermeullarmine) June 24, 2025

Sounds like we finally have a situation where the Trump admin might be able to ignore a judge’s order without issue. https://t.co/jhyjre0Lob — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 24, 2025

This isn’t normal. While the president can remove people under the Alien Enemies Act, these judicial insurrectionists tried to claim that due process had to be applied. That’s ludicrous; none of the illegals Obama deported had court dates. It’s another episode of the judicial coup against the Trump administration. Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said to be prepared for fireworks over what they will do to hold this little judge accountable.