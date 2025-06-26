And With That Development, the GOP Should Fire the Dem Senate Parliamentarian
Tipsheet

Radical Leftist Congressman Doubles Down on Profanity-Laced Insults Against Stephen Miller

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 26, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) is one of the more radically leftist members of Congress, and he certainly brought some attention upon himself after he went after Stephen Miller over X. He's doubled down on his original insult, all while using expletive language throughout. Among those noticing and taking issue with such unhinged behavior include those from the Trump White House, which Miller is a part of as the deputy chief of staff for policy. 

On Wednesday morning, in response to Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani winning the New York City mayoral Democratic primary on Tuesday night, Miller raised concerns about immigration. "NYC is the clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration," he warned, which brought in over 8,000 replies. Among them was from Pocan, who referred to Miller as a "Racist f**k," though he didn't censor himself. "Go back to 1930’s Germany," he added which drew particular alarm, as Miller is Jewish. 

Many of the replies to Pocan's reply have called him out for such an insult, though he's continued to double down, and with more of that same foul language as the congressman has taken the time to reply to other posts calling him out.

Among those posts include a back and forth with Votebeat's Alexander Shur, who previously wrote for Wisconsin State Journal. 

In his replies to Shur and others, Pocan has also referred to Miller as a "bigoted f**k" and claimed that Miller's "analysis of the NYC election was racism/xenophobia at its purest." When asked by Shurr if, "Given Miller’s identity and the pushback you’ve received over the post, do you stand by your choice of words?" Pocan responded with a nonanswer, and one that also appeared to justify his insults amidst such concern. "The pushback is highly partisan," his reply mentioned in part. 

These posts and more were noticed by the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) via screenshots shared over X and in a press release noting that "Somebody check on Mark Pocan." Such a release also noted that "The Democrats have all lost their collective minds," linking to local news coverage from Fox 11 in Los Angeles over how Cudahy Vice Mayor Cynthia Gonzalez allegedly told gang members in a since-deleted video to "defend their territory" from ICE agents. 

In addition to the 2,000 replies that Pocan has since received, plenty more shared screenshots, including CLF. 

There's also been plenty of quoted reposts, including from Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly. Abigail Jackson, who also serves as a deputy press secretary, chimed in that such a reply from Pocan towards Miller was "disgusting."

In addition to referring to Pocan's insult as "an absolutely disgusting comment," Kelly also tagged the congressman and called on him to apologize to Miller and his constituents "and then seek professional help." She also added a stark reminder about the plight of Jewish Americans. "This crazed antisemitic hatred from Dems emboldens radicals to target Jewish Americans," Kelly said to conclude her post. 

Pocan has put out plenty of other posts in support of Mamdani, which also use insults and similarly foul language. A post of his from Thursday afternoon also spoke to the supposed support that Mamdani had from "Jewish migrants." 

As a sort of defense for tossing out insults, Pocan, after a post that lamented "raising racist & xenophobic tropes" and "Rounding people up to deport without due process," claimed that "It happened to Jews, gays and lesbians, people with disabilities, political opponents and more who didn’t meet a false 'purity' definition. We can never go back to that treatment of human beings. That’s why I’m so repulsed by racism and xenophobia. We all should be."

Pocan also made news earlier this month for his outspoken opposition to a resolution from Rep. Gabe Evans (R-CO) condemning the terrorist attack against Jews in Boulder, Colorado on June 1. Not only did he boycott Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address before a joint session of Congress last July, but he also expressed delight about the possibility of serving an arrest warrant for the prime minister from the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Miller, even since Pocan's insult came in, has continued to post and repost warnings about Mamdani's nomination and what it says about New York City and the Democratic Party.

Tags:

ANTISEMITISM CONGRESS STEPHEN MILLER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

