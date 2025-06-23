BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back
VIP
Welcome Back, Patriots: Watch the B-2 Fleet Return From Their Iran Bombing Run
The Trump White House Tried to Call This Top Democrat About the Iran...
Another Federal Agency Just Issued a Warning About 'Sleeper Cells' After Iran Vows...
Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word'
Top Putin Ally Makes Chilling Claim About Iran's Ability to Go Nuclear
This Is Why It's No Longer Fun to Stay at the YMCA
Here's What Mike Pence Thinks of Trump's Airstrikes Against Iran
Surprise, Surprise: Progressives Side With Iran Over America
Israel Responds to EU Human Rights Review
Bravo: President Trump Made the Right Call, the Right Way
It’s Iran’s Threats to the US and its Interests, Stupid
Americans in This Country Have Been Ordered to Shelter in Place
Windmills and Solar Panels Aren’t Ready for Prime Time
Tipsheet

Mahmoud Khalil Was Just Released. Here's What He's Already Up To.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 23, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Last Friday, the Trump administration was ordered to release Mahmoud Khalil. The foreign-born national has led pro-Hamas activity at Columbia University and also participated in such activities at Barnard College, even after he had already graduated. Khalil was not only released, and greeted by fellow leftist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), but he was also seen participating in and even speaking at rallies, including those welcoming him out of detention. 

Advertisement

In a video clip with AOC and his wife standing prominently beside him, Khalil can be seen victoriously pumping his fist in the air and wearing a keffiyeh as he wheels a stroller of his newborn son while a waiting crowd cheers for him at the airpot. Security can be heard telling people to "back up" and "step back." As the camera pans to the crowd, Palestinian flags can be seen. 

AOC's support for Khalil comes as President Donald Trump announced an attack on Iran's nuclear program on Saturday night, as StopAntisemitism and Steve Milloy highlighted over X on Sunday.

Democrats have been less than thrilled about Trump's announcement, especially when it comes to the far-left Squad. On Saturday night, AOC not only called the move against Iran a "disastrous decision" and claimed it was "a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," but also claimed it was "absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

By Sunday, Khalil was back to protesting outside of Columbia University, and this time to do with support for Iran. As many have pointed out over X, however, Khalil's supporters have focused on care and concern about him being able to spend time with his newborn son.

Khalil spent his day at rallies, though, leading to calls for him to be deported. As the activist chants with others, Palestinian flags and other signs can be seen prominently. There's also calls to "globalize the intifada." At one point, Khalil can be heard leading the crowd in chants of "Columbia, Columbia you can't hide! Columbia, Columbia you can't hide! You're supporting genocide!" And, as his "LIFT THE SIEGE ON GAZA" shirt on cathedral steps is seen even more clearly without a flag draped around him, Khalil was leading the crowd in chants of "Viva, Viva Palestina!" 

Fox News has also covered Khalil's activity, as highlighted by Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX). 

Advertisement

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ANTISEMITISM HAMAS IRAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Trump Threatens Top Putin Ally for Using the 'N-Word' Jeff Charles
Is This Why the Left Is Throwing a Tantrum Over Trump's Air Strikes Against Iran? Matt Vespa
Trump's Attack on Iran Will Not Destroy the America First Movement Kurt Schlichter
Bravo: President Trump Made the Right Call, the Right Way Guy Benson
This Is Why It's No Longer Fun to Stay at the YMCA Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

BREAKING: Iran Strikes Back Katie Pavlich
Advertisement