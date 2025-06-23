Mahmoud Khalil Was Just Released. Here's What He's Already Up To.

Last Friday, the Trump administration was ordered to release Mahmoud Khalil. The foreign-born national has led pro-Hamas activity at Columbia University and also participated in such activities at Barnard College, even after he had already graduated. Khalil was not only released, and greeted by fellow leftist, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), but he was also seen participating in and even speaking at rallies, including those welcoming him out of detention.

In a video clip with AOC and his wife standing prominently beside him, Khalil can be seen victoriously pumping his fist in the air and wearing a keffiyeh as he wheels a stroller of his newborn son while a waiting crowd cheers for him at the airpot. Security can be heard telling people to "back up" and "step back." As the camera pans to the crowd, Palestinian flags can be seen.

Look who personally accompanied anti-Israel activist Mahmoud Khalil back to NYC.



Yes. AOC. The rising star of the Democratic party.



This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/ISwqwafONL — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 21, 2025

If you're lucky, you will find a romantic partner who looks at you the way @AOC looks at America-hating antisemite Mahmoud Khalil. pic.twitter.com/UQsD8LVXoT — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) June 21, 2025

AOC's support for Khalil comes as President Donald Trump announced an attack on Iran's nuclear program on Saturday night, as StopAntisemitism and Steve Milloy highlighted over X on Sunday.

Democrats have been less than thrilled about Trump's announcement, especially when it comes to the far-left Squad. On Saturday night, AOC not only called the move against Iran a "disastrous decision" and claimed it was "a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers," but also claimed it was "absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment."

Yesterday, @AOC spent the day salivating over Mahmoud Khalil, a radical who shares the same ideology as the Iranian regime, specifically the destruction of America and Israel.



Just three years ago, she claimed to stand with the people of Iran. What changed? pic.twitter.com/YHTDR0nEOP — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 22, 2025

Never forget: While American pilots were risking their lives ending Iran's military program, @AOC was supporting Hamas. https://t.co/Pj2SsFE1ur pic.twitter.com/A4innAYlly — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) June 22, 2025

The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorization is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers.



He has impulsively risked launching a war that may ensnare us for generations.



It is absolutely and clearly grounds for impeachment. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 22, 2025

By Sunday, Khalil was back to protesting outside of Columbia University, and this time to do with support for Iran. As many have pointed out over X, however, Khalil's supporters have focused on care and concern about him being able to spend time with his newborn son.

Khalil spent his day at rallies, though, leading to calls for him to be deported. As the activist chants with others, Palestinian flags and other signs can be seen prominently. There's also calls to "globalize the intifada." At one point, Khalil can be heard leading the crowd in chants of "Columbia, Columbia you can't hide! Columbia, Columbia you can't hide! You're supporting genocide!" And, as his "LIFT THE SIEGE ON GAZA" shirt on cathedral steps is seen even more clearly without a flag draped around him, Khalil was leading the crowd in chants of "Viva, Viva Palestina!"

Fox News has also covered Khalil's activity, as highlighted by Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

Remembering all those posts about his newborn and how terrible it is that he can’t be with his family. https://t.co/lXzm0zDXgT — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) June 23, 2025

ALERT: Just DAYS after a federal judge orders the release of Mahmoud Khalil he throws an anti-Israel rally at Columbia.



Khalil is NOT a legal citizen yet a federal judge has granted him the position to continue spewing anti-American rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/W8pVxjuDoX — Rep. Wesley Hunt Press Office (@RepWPH) June 23, 2025