Rubio Is Right About Hamas Supporters on Student Visas

Late last week, the Trump administration announced its first revocation of a Hamas supporter's student visa. The move was long overdue. “We revoked the first visa of an alien who was previously cited for criminal behavior in connection with Hamas-supporting disruptions,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News. “This individual was a university student. [ICE] will proceed with removing this person from the country.” This is the first confirmed such example, but it should not be the last. The administration is reportedly leveraging AI technology to help identify potential additional targets for removal. "Secretary of State Marco Rubio is launching an AI-fueled 'Catch and Revoke' effort to cancel the visas of foreign nationals who appear to support Hamas or other designated terror groups," Axios reported. Rubio has been talking about this for many months, long before the election or becoming America's top diplomat:

The Immigration Nationality Act of 1952 gives the secretary of state the authority to revoke visas from foreigners deemed to be a threat —a point Rubio made as a senator eight days after Oct. 7. We see people marching at our universities and in the streets of our country ... calling for Intifada, celebrating what Hamas has done ... Those people need to go," Rubio said. Trump echoed the same sentiments in a Jan. 30 White House fact sheet tied to an executive order aimed at antisemitism at "pro-Hamas" activity: "To all the resident aliens who joined in the pro-jihadist protests, we put you on notice. We will find you, and we will deport you." Another executive order, issued Jan. 20, targets visa holders and foreigners who "threaten our national security, espouse hateful ideology."

During his confirmation hearings, Rubio also made a very simple and obvious point:

🚨Listen to the incoming SOS Rubio: We will kick out every Hams supporters who holds a visa out of the US. pic.twitter.com/YxjaBsbqIe — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 16, 2025

“My view on this is one of common sense,” Rubio stated. “If you apply for a visa to come into the United States, and in the process of being looked at, it comes to light that you are a supporter of Hamas, [then] we wouldn’t let you in. If we knew you were a supporter of Hamas, we would not give you a visa. So now that you got the visa and you’re inside the U.S., and now we realize you’re a supporter of Hamas, we should remove your visa...If you could not come in because you’re a supporter of Hamas, you should not be able to stay on a visa because you’re a supporter of Hamas,” he continued. “That’s how I view it. And I think that’s just an issue of common sense, and we intend to be very forceful about that.”

If we would deny visa applications to Hamas supporters in the first place, why would the same people be allowed to stay after openly supporting Hamas and harassing Jews once they're here in our country. They're guests. There are rules and laws. If our guests flagrantly and aggressively flout those rules, while violating our laws and the civil rights of our Jewish citizens, they're out -- and they should be out. Rubio recently publicly reiterated the administration's common sense stance:

Those who support designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas, threaten our national security. The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of U.S. law — including international students — face visa denial or revocation, and… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) March 6, 2025



And so, it's begun, at long last:

BREAKING: Mahmoud Khalil, a student at Columbia, has reportedly been detained by DHS and had his green card revoked.



He was a lead negotiator in the 2024 encampment at Columbia and is seen here participating in last week’s sit-in at Barnard:pic.twitter.com/KH1sSahbpc — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) March 9, 2025



Think about the rampaging anti-Semitic mobs that have overrun campuses for the last year and a half. The stories have been ubiquitous and infuriating. Untold numbers of student visa recipients were undoubtedly involved in the pro-Hamas agitations, including some of the most egregious incidents. From October 8, 2023 to January 20, 2025, guess how many cancellations and removals the Biden administration initiated on this front?

The official says the State Dept. reviewed over 100,000 visas, and records showed the Biden administration canceled zero visas for pro Hamas activities or associated criminal behavior, despite the wave of protests on college campuses that broke out after the 10/7/2023 terror attacks on Israel.

Zero. Not one. The Biden administration took the rampant Jew-hating, terrorist-supporting mobs about as seriously as many university administrators did -- which is to say, not at all. Those disgraceful, craven chickens are finally coming home to roost, starting at Columbia. Schools that do not protect the basic and civil rights of their students should absolutely have their taxpayer funding threatened, drawn down, and yanked. I addressed these issues on Fox News Sunday:



In addition to the rescission of funds, Justice Department investigations, and student visa cancelations, lawsuits should also bombard and punish the institutions that allow lawless bigotry to fester. I'll leave you with one particularly heinous example, recently highlighted by the Washington Free Beacon. Examples must be made of these sorts of people over this glaring violation of federal law:

“After Jewish students at California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt, were taunted with anti-Semitic slurs and pelted with fake blood, administrators encouraged them to "hide their Jewish identity to avoid being targeted," according to a federal civil rights complaint… — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) March 7, 2025