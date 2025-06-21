Gavin Newsom Has His Next Stunt in Mind: Challenging JD Vance to a Debate

On Friday, Vice President JD Vance visited Los Angeles in light of the city allowing for anti-ICE, pro-illegal immigration, and even pro-terror raids to get out of control. It turns out Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who has been spending far too much time on social media ranting and raving against the Trump administration, has a message for Vance, as the governor looks to challenge the vice president to a debate.

Advertisement

.@VP: "If you enforce your own laws ... we're not going to send in the National Guard because it's unnecessary — but if you let violent rioters burn great American cities to the ground, then of course we're going to send federal law enforcement in to protect the people." pic.twitter.com/GurYfTr0Yb — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 20, 2025

On Friday afternoon, Newsom put out a video message about Vance's visit, which he called "important" as he referenced the "devastating" wildfires that hit California in January, when the Biden-Harris administration was still in office. President Donald Trump, during his first term had also gotten into it with Newsom about fire risks. The governor also further pushed for Vance to make a plea to Trump on disaster relief, which he has gotten into it with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) about.

I just read JD Vance is coming into town. pic.twitter.com/mPUjgoE4uC — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 20, 2025

In a subsequent post that tagged Vance's X account, Newsom indicated it was "nice" for the vice president "to finally make it out to California," though it's worth noting it was a trip Vance made becaue of te failures of local and state leaders, like Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

"Since you’re so eager to talk about me, how about saying it to my face?" Newsom then suggested. "Let's debate. Time and place?"

Hey @JDVance — nice of you to finally make it out to California.



Since you’re so eager to talk about me, how about saying it to my face?



Let’s debate. Time and place? — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 20, 2025

Newsom and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) debated one another for "The Great Red State vs. Blue State Debate" in late 2023, when DeSantis had been a declared candidate for president in 2024 and Newsom was suspected as a potential replacement to then President Joe Biden. Although then Vice President Kamala Harris ultimately replaced Biden, Newom may still run in 2028. That he has a podcast with conservative guests would certainly suggest that. Even before his mishandling of the riots, though, polls have been showing that his fellow California voters aren't too thrilled with the idea, and his podcast doesn't look to have helped him there.

Vance is also seen as a contender for 2028, and Newsom may want to watch out, especially with how well Vance did against Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) in last October's debate against Harris' poorly vetted and particularly failed running mate. Newsom was also bested by DeSantis when he pulled out a "poop map," and although DeSantis was willing to continue the debate after the allotted 90-minutes, Newsom's wife wasn't having it.

Such a post has received thousands of replies and quoted reposts, as Susie Moore at our sister site of RedState has highlighted.

Last time you debated all it took was taking a poop map out. https://t.co/DUoa3Y7lBm pic.twitter.com/5ZVnSU6uXU — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) June 21, 2025

I’m sure he would @GavinNewsom but it would be just like when you debated @GovRonDeSantis and you got pounded so bad your wife had to call it early. Would you be willing to go the full 12 rounds? https://t.co/H05EAao7S6 — James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) June 21, 2025

Advertisement

You're so desperate to be the Dem candidate in 2028 that you're willing to step into the ring with the best debater in half a century.



He'd wipe the floor with you.



But Vance should ignore your desperate invitation, because you're not worth the VP's time. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) June 21, 2025

Since Gavin Newsom is so eager to jump into the 2028 presidential election, maybe you should check out what he’s done to California pic.twitter.com/3Vfmt988Ja — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 20, 2025