Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom Has His Next Stunt in Mind: Challenging JD Vance to a Debate

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 21, 2025 11:15 AM
Office of California Governor via AP

On Friday, Vice President JD Vance visited Los Angeles in light of the city allowing for anti-ICE, pro-illegal immigration, and even pro-terror raids to get out of control. It turns out Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who has been spending far too much time on social media ranting and raving against the Trump administration, has a message for Vance, as the governor looks to challenge the vice president to a debate. 

On Friday afternoon, Newsom put out a video message about Vance's visit, which he called "important" as he referenced the "devastating" wildfires that hit California in January, when the Biden-Harris administration was still in office. President Donald Trump, during his first term had also gotten into it with Newsom about fire risks. The governor also further pushed for Vance to make a plea to Trump on disaster relief, which he has gotten into it with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) about. 

In a subsequent post that tagged Vance's X account, Newsom indicated it was "nice" for the vice president "to finally make it out to California," though it's worth noting it was a trip Vance made becaue of te failures of local and state leaders, like Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass. 

"Since you’re so eager to talk about me, how about saying it to my face?" Newsom then suggested. "Let's debate. Time and place?"

Newsom and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) debated one another for "The Great Red State vs. Blue State Debate" in late 2023, when DeSantis had been a declared candidate for president in 2024 and Newsom was suspected as a potential replacement to then President Joe Biden. Although then Vice President Kamala Harris ultimately replaced Biden, Newom may still run in 2028. That he has a podcast with conservative guests would certainly suggest that. Even before his mishandling of the riots, though, polls have been showing that his fellow California voters aren't too thrilled with the idea, and his podcast doesn't look to have helped him there.

Vance is also seen as a contender for 2028, and Newsom may want to watch out, especially with how well Vance did against Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) in last October's debate against Harris' poorly vetted and particularly failed running mate. Newsom was also bested by DeSantis when he pulled out a "poop map," and although DeSantis was willing to continue the debate after the allotted 90-minutes, Newsom's wife wasn't having it

Such a post has received thousands of replies and quoted reposts, as Susie Moore at our sister site of RedState has highlighted

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JD VANCE

