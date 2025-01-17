Gavin Newsom Now Getting Into It With Speaker Johnson

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom could hardly be handling the California fires in a worse way, as he seeks to pick political fights with Republican figures rather than accept blame. Now, he’s getting into it with Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Over X on Thursday evening, Newsom delivered a video message in a post tagging Johnson, while speaking to Brian Tyler Cohen, a leftist commentator. The governor has also gone on leftist programs like "Pod Save America" to communicate his message and solicit funds for ActBlue, the Democratic fundraising platform.

"Never in California [have we] questioned, whether or not we, as taxpayers in the largest state in the union, should support the people of Louisiana at a time of emergency and need," Newsom boasted, gesturing wildly while Cohen nodded along.

"We'd never conditioned it, we never talked about putting the full faith and credit of the United States of America with the debt ceiling bill so we can get tax cuts for billionaires and corporations that don't need it and then put at risk the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans who happen to live in California, a state with millions and millions of Trump supporters, Speaker Johnson and Mr. President-elect. Millions of your supporters are out here. They need your help, they need your empathy, they need your care, whatever compassion you can express as opposed to condemnation and divisive language that has aided and abetted nothing except myths and disinformation that's flamed fear and a lot of anxiety for folks that are just simply trying to recover and at the same time, our first responders trying to address the emergency at hand, which still hasn't been fully buttoned up."

Not only is Newsom totally clueless about the concerns expressed at how the fires were due to mismanagement in California, which nobody seems to want to accept responsibility for, he also still relies on narratives ranting and raving about "myths and disinformation." And whose fault is that the situation "hasn't been fully buttoned up"? Not the fault of Johnson or President-elect Donald Trump.

So far the post has received over 4,000 replies, with our sister sites of RedState and Twitchy highlighting some of the best ones. Johnson himself also responded with a quoted repost of his own.

Unlike Newsom, Johnson didn't have to turn to any kind of ranting video message to make his point. "Instead of making highly produced clap back videos with social media influencers, you should get to work helping Californians," the speaker posted. "You’re the leader of a state in crisis, and you should finally start acting like it."

Instead of making highly produced clap back videos with social media influencers, you should get to work helping Californians.



You’re the leader of a state in crisis, and you should finally start acting like it. https://t.co/ipKHFse0kU — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 16, 2025

The governor still kept posting, though, rehashing much of what he had already said, once more bragging about how Californians "foot the bill to help your constituents" when Louisiana faces hurricanes. As if he hasn't been insufferable enough, Newsom even added in a dig of how "they do it without playing partisan games."

"Millions of your supporters are out here and they need your help, empathy, care and whatever compassion you are willing to express," he also pleaded. "Do the right thing."

Mr. Speaker, when Louisianans need help after hurricanes, it's Californians -- many of whom have been impacted by these fires -- who foot the bill to help your constituents. And they do it without playing partisan games.



Millions of your supporters are out here and they need… https://t.co/MUq4HXfMQV — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 16, 2025

Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) has also been involved in this discussion, as Jennifer Oliver O'Connell at RedState also pointed out. He even begged for Newsom to stop talking, warning that the governor was making it more difficult to get aid.

Rather, concerns are mounting about California--that something has to be done about how badly our nation's largest state has been mismanaged by their Democratic leaders.

Can someone get him to stop talking? I want to get relief to LA, and Newsom's incessant posturing is making that more difficult. https://t.co/brdL3xaKdG — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 16, 2025

While devastating wildfires continue to rage in CA, it’s impossible to ignore the feckless leadership in the state:



- Gov. Newsom BLOCKED water policy that reserves water from the north to be available in times like this

- Newsom FAILED to manage CA’s forests effectively

- LA… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 9, 2025

Mr. Speaker, California under Gavin Newsom is an abject disaster. We need to do everything possible to protect Californians from his corrupt and incompetent governorship. https://t.co/z7xlkhfdA1 — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 10, 2025

It's not just Johnson whom Newsom is going after. Hardly. In addition to such posts, Newsom had put out another one tagging President-elect Trump and another post in a quoted repost insulting Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claiming, "Openly shilling for scammers and bottom feeder land speculators is a weird play -- even for you, Ted."

A vast amount of Newsom's posts have been hit with Community Notes, with many more quite possibly to come.

.@realDonaldTrump has an opportunity to have the backs of thousands of Americans. I hope he takes it. pic.twitter.com/tYYMj9olts — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 15, 2025