Tipsheet

Trump Makes Clear Who Is to Blame for California's Devastating Fires

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  January 08, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

Devastating wildfires have been ravaging California since Tuesday, as Matt's been covering. Making the catastrophe even more tragic is how California's liberal policies and politicians are to blame. President-elect Donald Trump took to Truth Social late on Wednesday morning to issue such a strongly worded reminded. The post, which was also sent out in an email from the Trump-Vance Transition team, highlighted how "PRESIDENT TRUMP HOLDS GOVERNOR NEWSOM ACCOUNTABLE FOR THE DISASTROUS CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES." It remains a trending topic over X

Trump began his post by referring to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) as his insulting nickname, "Governor Gavin Newscum." The former and future president went beyond that, though. 

"Governor Gavin Newscum refused to sign the water restoration declaration put before him that would have allowed millions of gallons of water, from excess rain and snow melt from the North, to flow daily into many parts of California, including the areas that are currently burning in a virtually apocalyptic way," Trump pointed out.

"He wanted to protect an essentially worthless fish called a smelt, by giving it less water (it didn’t work!), but didn’t care about the people of California," Trump's post continued. "Now the ultimate price is being paid. I will demand that this incompetent governor allow beautiful, clean, fresh water to FLOW INTO CALIFORNIA! He is the blame for this. On top of it all, no water for fire hydrants, not firefighting planes. A true disaster!"

The plan in place for California Democrats to protect the smelt was in place during Newsom's predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, as Matt covered at the time in February 2016. It was covered as a $15 billion project, with some estimates at $75 billion. 

In many areas, fire hydrants have indeed lacked water. This comes despite how California voters approved a $7.5 billion water bond for the 2014 election, over 10 years ago now. In January 2023, the Los Angeles Times highlighted how slow the state was moving with such a project, particularly that the state "can’t get its act together."

The feud between Newsom and Trump has indeed been going back for years, as Townhall covered at the time in 2019, when the governor and then president got into it over social media. 

In posts from November 2019, Trump tagged Newsom and called him out for doing "a terrible job of forest management" and urged him to "get [his] act together." He also offered specific advice, specifically to "open up the ridiculously closed water lanes coming down from the North. Don’t pour it out into the Pacific Ocean," urging for it to be "done immediately."

Newsom, in response, as have many liberal politicians even today, tried to bring climate change alarmism into the conversation, no doubt as a form of distraction from their awful policies. The governor even claimed Trump was "excused from this conversation," despite how he was president at the time. 

Over at our sister site of RedState, Bonchie also highlighted further how Trump was pushing for California to get its act together, though he was mocked for it. 

Newsom and California's liberal politicians have been criticized for their handling of the wildfires. California has had a focus on liberal issues, such as the female fire chief's prioritizing of diversity, equity, and inclusion, as Leah covered. The budget was also cut by Mayor Karen Bass (D), who is currently out of the country.

