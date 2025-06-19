Karoline Leavitt Has a Message for Jasmine Crockett's Latest Line of Attack Over 'Mental Illness'

Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) has consistently and viciously gone after Republican lawmakers, including with cheap shots over their disabilities, as is the case with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), and, in the case of Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), being a black man who married a white woman. Somehow, though, she still thinks of herself and her party as the ones who "are great" and "normal," and that she is someone who "go[es] in" to "serve and do right for everyone." In comments garnering plenty of attention on Thursday, though, Crockett has shown once more how nasty she can be, given that she referred to supporters of President Donald Trump as mentally ill. They were comments that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasn't going to put up with.

The clip of the congresswoman's interview with Katie Couric begins with Crockett talking about "this idea that we don't care how many people get hurt, we don't care how we prostitute our service members, you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that's for you." She criticized such an idea even further, emphasizing "it is sick, it is just really sick, and anybody that supports it is also sick."

That led Crockett to speak about mental illness. "And so, we got a mental health crisis in this country, because everyone, no matter how you affiliate yourself, should be against Trump, period." While the congresswoman, who represents the most blue district in Texas and one of the most blue districts in the entire country, may feel that way, it's worth reminding that Trump not only won last November thanks to the Electoral College, but also the popular vote this time.

"This is not partisan for me," Crockett claimed. "Like, I would give anything to have, sad to say, George Bush."

It's also worth reminding that George W. Bush was heavily demonized by the left, with many claiming he didn't even legitimately win the 2000 election. "Like, give me any regular Republican nowadays, and I would be happy, but right now we have someone who does not care and he is being enabled by the fact that there are, you know, people who follow him and they pump him up as well as the people that are surrounding him."

Would Crockett actually be happy, though, with "any Republican nowadays?" That seems doubtful at best.

Further, the Republican Party is Trump, and the base supports him. Polls show that Trump has a lot more support from his fellow Republicans than Democrats do from their fellow Democrats, which included but is not limited to the support now former President Joe Biden had from Democrats.

Crockett once more brought this back to service members, claiming after a pause that "my heart breaks for service members, people that signed up to protect Democracy and freedom, not only here, but abroad, and were willing to risk their lives and now literally, the very thing that they signed up to fight against is now their commander in chief." After painting the president in such a dramatic, dangerous way, with words full of not just fearmongering but also demagoguery, Crockett still stressed that "it really breaks my heart and I don't know how far [Trump] has to go before we can come together and just say, 'enough is enough,'" as she claimed "that this should not be partisanship."

Veterans overwhelmingly supported Trump over then Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024, though. Pew Research also showed late last September that Trump had a commanding lead with such a demographic.

And, if anyone is bringing people farther apart, that would be Crockett with her insults.

🚨NEW: Jasmine Crockett calls Trump supporters *MENTALLY ILL* — then immediately calls for bipartisanship🚨



"This idea that we don't care how many people get hurt, we don't care how we prostitute our service members — you know, thinking that you have your own special little army… pic.twitter.com/puAcojbTZJ — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) June 19, 2025

Leavitt addressed Crockett's remarks against Trump supporters during Thursday's White House press briefing, and she certainly did not hold back.

In bringing up the congresswoman's remarks and asking Leavitt to respond, a reporter also pointed out how Crockett is "a rising star in the Democrat Party right now," which Leavitt concurred with, calling it "quite something to behold, actually." With laughter in her voice, Leavitt added that "I hope that she continues to be a rising star for the Republican Party at least!"

"I think it's incredibly derogatory to accuse nearly 80 million Americans of mental illness," Leavitt continued. "The last time I checked, Jasmine Crockett couldn't dream of winning such a majority of the public as President Trump did."

"And the America First movement, which President Trump has built, is filled with hardworking patriots, the forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses, teachers, and middle America, as we all know... that's who make up this president's movement," she continued, speaking directly to the White House corps.

"And Jasmine Crockett should go to a Trump rally sometime, and she can see it for herself," Leavitt even added to conclude, which would be quite an idea to picture.

🚨@PressSec WRECKS @JasmineForUS for calling Trump supporters "mentally ill":



"The America First Movement is filled with hardworking patriots, the forgotten men and women, business owners, law enforcement officers, nurses, teachers, & Middle America as we all know...that's who… pic.twitter.com/B1cHszydXY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 19, 2025

Crockett, as Jeff covered earlier on Thursday, also went viral for such an interview as she claimed that Harris, who never won a single primary vote in either 2020 or 2024 and was selected as Biden's running mate because she's a black women, was more qualified than Trump. Crockett made it about Trump's sex and race as well.

The congresswoman herself thus made clear it's doubtful that she would be okay with a Republican other than Trump, especially because she's viciously gone after all kinds of Republicans and has the audacity to speak about bipartisanship.

As Leavitt, and also plenty of others have mentioned, Crockett serving as a spokesperson for the Democratic Party, already in plenty of disarray ahead of the 2026 midterms, could end up being the gift that keeps on giving.

