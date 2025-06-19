Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision
Tipsheet

Jasmine Crockett Deposits Her Foot Into Her Mouth Again

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | June 19, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

If there is one thing we should never assume, it’s that Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) can’t get any more clueless.

Remember, Crockett was the one who emphatically argued that former President Joe Biden was in full control of his faculties and was not at all suffering from cognitive decline. Now, during a recent interview with journalist Katie Couric, she is trying to gaslight the public once again.

During the conversation, Crockett complained that American voters would have rather jumped into a pool full of bloodthirsty piranhas than vote for former Vice President Kamala Harris. 

“When you think about it, Kamala Harris, light years ahead of Donald Trump as it relates to qualifications, as it relates to her overall resume, and as it relates to the fact that she was a lot younger,” she said. “Everybody said that they wanted to get rid of Joe Biden because he was too old. Then you had a younger, qualified, non-felon candidate, and somehow the people still chose the old White man. So for me, I don't think it was ever about that.”

Yes, Harris was the younger candidate, and America is tired of old men running the country — but pretending as if this would be the primary factor influencing people’s voting decisions is about as smart as mud wrestling with a silverback gorilla.

Despite her relative youth, Harris was clearly a deeply flawed candidate, as one user on X pointed out.

Here’s the thing. American voters were concerned about their pocketbooks. Given the Biden/Harris administration’s failure to rein in inflation, it makes sense that people wouldn’t want to vote for more of the same. Moreover, the former administration’s lax approach to immigration didn’t exactly win them any points.

In light of this, Trump might have still won even if he was one hundred years old. Instead of blaming voters for ther choices, perhaps Democrats should actually try to figure out where they went wrong. Of course, this is unlikely to happen because it is far easier to blame racism and sexism and whatever else they can come up with to explain why they got absolutely wrecked in 2024.

