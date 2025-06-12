BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun
House Moves to Codify DOGE Cuts After Two GOP Reps Flip Their Votes
DHS Kristi Noem Just Blew Up a Dem Senator's Sob Story About How...
Appeals Court Hands Trump Victory Over Federal Judge Trying to Stop Mass Deportations
Justice Department Alleges This State Lawmaker Used a Biden-Themed Username to Distribute...
The Abortion Pill Lie: 40,960 Emergency Room Visits in Five Years
Elizabeth Warren Just Made the Most Ridiculous Demand of Trump
The Big Beautiful Shake-Up in Higher Ed
ISIS or ICE? Take a Guess Which One NYC Rioters Chose.
Secretary of State Rubio Responds to Israel's Attack With a Warning for Iran
Is a Censure Coming? Here's What Johnson Had to Say About Padilla Getting...
VIP
Here's Who Radical New York Mayoral Candidate Says He Has Support From
Florida Sheriff Warns Lefty Would-Be Rioters: 'We Will Kill You'
OMB Director Projects Budget Bill Will Cut Deficit by $1.4T
Tipsheet

‘Peace Through Strength’: Rep. Mike Lawler in Support of Israel’s Attack on Iran

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 12, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

As Katie covered earlier on Thursday night, Israel has begun its attack on Iran. The attack seemed imminent, as reports were coming in on Wednesday that such a move could be coming. As news of the attack came, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was among the first to communicate his support for Israel. 

Advertisement

The pro-Israel congressman spoke about how he had "just visited the region two weeks ago" to communicate his support of the attack against Iran and its nuclear program. "I support Israel’s decision to preemptively strike Iran and dismantle its nuclear program," he posted, also reminding that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons — a position the US and our allies have held for decades."

"Peace through strength," he said to conclude his post. 

Lawler has not only been pro-Israel with such posts and visits as the one mentioned above, but he's also introduced legislation to codify the definition of antisemitism. The bill passed the House with bipartisan support for the 118th Congress, though then Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-NY) failed to take enough action, one of the many reasons why Lawler criticized Schumer in speaking to Townhall at the time last year

Recommended

BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Speaking of Schumer, he has yet to post about the attack, though he did post earlier on Thursday in support of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) after he was handled by agents for disrupting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem's press briefing about the LA riots. 

Tags: ANTISEMITISM CONGRESS IRAN ISRAEL NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun Katie Pavlich
Is a Censure Coming? Here's What Johnson Had to Say About Padilla Getting Thrown Out of DHS Presser Rebecca Downs
Secretary of State Rubio Responds to Israel's Attack With a Warning for Iran Rebecca Downs
DHS Kristi Noem Just Blew Up a Dem Senator's Sob Story About How He Got Manhandled at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
On the Upside, Gavin Newsom Is Toast Kurt Schlichter
House Moves to Codify DOGE Cuts After Two GOP Reps Flip Their Votes Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun Katie Pavlich
Advertisement