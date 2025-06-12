‘Peace Through Strength’: Rep. Mike Lawler in Support of Israel’s Attack on Iran

As Katie covered earlier on Thursday night, Israel has begun its attack on Iran. The attack seemed imminent, as reports were coming in on Wednesday that such a move could be coming. As news of the attack came, Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) was among the first to communicate his support for Israel.

The pro-Israel congressman spoke about how he had "just visited the region two weeks ago" to communicate his support of the attack against Iran and its nuclear program. "I support Israel’s decision to preemptively strike Iran and dismantle its nuclear program," he posted, also reminding that "Iran cannot have nuclear weapons — a position the US and our allies have held for decades."

"Peace through strength," he said to conclude his post.

Having just visited the region two weeks ago, I support Israel’s decision to preemptively strike Iran and dismantle its nuclear program.



Iran cannot have nuclear weapons — a position the US and our allies have held for decades.



Peace through strength. — Mike Lawler (@lawler4ny) June 13, 2025

Lawler has not only been pro-Israel with such posts and visits as the one mentioned above, but he's also introduced legislation to codify the definition of antisemitism. The bill passed the House with bipartisan support for the 118th Congress, though then Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (R-NY) failed to take enough action, one of the many reasons why Lawler criticized Schumer in speaking to Townhall at the time last year.

Speaking of Schumer, he has yet to post about the attack, though he did post earlier on Thursday in support of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) after he was handled by agents for disrupting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem's press briefing about the LA riots.