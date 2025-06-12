BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun

UPDATE: President Trump was made aware of the attacks in advance and the U.S. was not involved.

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel," Secretary of State Marco Rubio released in a statement.

Ahead of the strikes, the U.S. government evacuated non-essential personnel from military bases and U.S. embassies in the region.

Dozens of Israeli fighter jets and pilots are conducting the strikes. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the country, the Iranian people and the world Thursday night with details of the attack. Netanyahu said the operation will go on for days and thousands of IDF reserve soldiers have been called up for service. The goal is to completely dismantle the nuclear threat, which is existential. Other covert operations are also being carried out in Iran.

Prime Minister Netanyahu:

"Moments ago, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.



This operation will continue for as many days as it takes to remove this threat." pic.twitter.com/3c8oF1GCYa — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) June 13, 2025

"Israeli official: Alongside extensive strikes by the Israeli Air Force, the Mossad led a series of covert counter-terrorism operations deep inside Iran. These operations were designed to damage Iran's strategic missile array and air defense capabilities." https://t.co/uHPpbqCOZ8 — Steve Lookner (@lookner) June 13, 2025





***Original story***

Israeli strikes inside Iran have begun after the regime refused to give up their quest for a nuclear weapon while continuing to threaten Israel and the United States. The operation is to "remove the Iranian threat," with targeting of the nuclear program and ballistic missile capabilities. A top Iranian military official was also targeted in a precision strike. At the end of the strikes, it's reported there will "be no nuclear threat."

The Israeli Defense Ministry confirmed the news Thursday night as the country braces for a response.

Defense Minister Israel Katz immediately declares a special state of emergency in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel* Following the State of Israel's preemptive strike against Iran, a missile and drone attack against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected in the immediate future. Therefore, and in accordance with his authority under the Civil Defense Law, Defense Minister Israel Katz has now signed a special order, according to which a special state of emergency will be imposed in the home front throughout the entire State of Israel. You must obey the instructions of the Home Front Command and the authorities and remain in the protected areas.

At this moment it is unclear if the United States is aiding in the attacks, but President Donald Trump said Thursday Iran would need to give up hopes of obtaining a nuclear weapon.

"We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon," Trump said on Truth Social. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

Earlier in the day Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff was scheduled to meet with Iranian negotiators in Oman on Sunday. Witkoff warned a retalitory response from Iran could overwhelm missile defense programs in Israel, resulting in civilian casualties.

On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran was on the path to what "looked like" a nuclear weapon during testimony on Capitol Hill.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker reiterated that point Thursday morning.

Widely available public information also backs up the assessment.

This is a breaking story, stay tuned for updates.