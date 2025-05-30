That's Some Claim: Squad Member Says 'We FIRED Musk!'

Elon Musk's time for such a role with the Trump administration has come to an end. This isn't exactly surprising, given what Musk shared over X on Wednesday night. Musk's "scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end," he posted. The left came out in full force, piling on to go after Musk as they have been since before even now President Donald Trump even took office for his second term. Some of them had worse takes than other.

Democratic allies in the mainstream media were also all too happy to continue to dump on Musk, including the Associated Press, which has consistently been at odds with the Trump administration over access.

"BREAKING: Elon Musk leaves the Trump administration after turbulent effort to slash government," the headline claimed, despite how, again, Musk's time was coming to an end. The media has had a penchant for trying to gin up the Trump administration supposedly being in disarray, even as the Democratic Party is certainly facing their own problems.

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL), a newer member of the Squad, took it even further with a quoted repost of the AP. "After months of fighting both in Congress and in the streets, we FIRED Musk!" Ramirez said about Musk. Such a post not only completely misleads on the nature of why Musk's time with the administration came to a scheduled end, but also reminded how Democrats and their allies in the media have been relentless, even to the point of lying about it.

If that weren't enough that Musk's time has come to a scheduled end, or that such a line of such a hysterical post isn't actually accurate, the congresswoman also previewed more to come. "Let's remain vigilant about the influence of unaccountable billionaires in our politics and governance, and continue to legislate, litigate, and agitate to protect the power of the people!" Ramirez concluded her post with.

It's nothing new for Democrats to go after Musk, but that Ramirez is doing so in such a way, is reminiscent of other such members, including Reps. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Nydia Velázquez's (D-NY) who have attacked Musk's immigration status.

Further, given the leftist hatred not only against Musk, but also the violence and intimidation against Tesla dealership and even Tesla owners, for the far-left congresswoman to call on people to "agitate" is particularly concerning.

There's bad news for Ramirez's narrative though. Not only could Community Notes be coming for Ramirez and/or the AP, but DOGE will still play some role in the administration. Musk reposted a clip of Vice President JD Vance talking to Newsmax, adding that it was "True." It was about how Musk will stay on in some way, with Vance issuing a key reminder about the role Musk played and the work he did.

"People sort of forget that when he came into the U.S. government, we had never had a full-scale effort to actually look at our we spending the American people's dollars wisely, and [Musk] found in a very short period of time, over $170 billion of waste, fraud, and abuse," Vance pointed out, also calling out the media, with the AP living up to that with such a post above.

"I think there, there's also an effort by the media to sort of say the Elon era is over, and I think that's actually totally wrong. Now, he has obviously a day job and he's gotta go back to his day job to run his companies. But the DOGE effort will continue, Elon will continue to be an important advisor for both me and the president," Vance shared.

Beyond Musk, though, Vance also stressed a crucial point. "And most importantly the job, the job of making the government more efficient, of not wasting people's money, that has to continue. I think it's one of the most important mandates that we got from the American people, and we're going to keep on executing on that mandate."