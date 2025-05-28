Federal Court Might Have Just Shut Down Trump's Tariff Policies
Elon Musk Has Officially Left the Trump Administration

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 28, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Elon Musk has concluded his time with the Trump administration and the Department of Government Efficiency. The man who has become just as hated, if not more so, than Donald Trump, announced his departure from the political scene Wednesday. This move had been planned for weeks, as Musk wants to return to his companies. 

Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, is set to take over DOGE’s operations. It’s a bittersweet departure, as most of Musk’s DOGE work was not codified by congressional Republicans. DOGE found hundreds of billions in waste, which infuriated the Left: all their slush fund projects were getting outed (via WaPo):

A day earlier, in a major break with the president and Republicans, Musk said he did not approve of Trump’s major spending bill — officially known as the One Big Beautiful Bill — with its massive tax cuts. 

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said in an interview with CBS News.

I like Vought replacing Musk. Supposedly, his next target for DOGE is the Pentagon. 

Let's see what happens

