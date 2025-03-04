Yet Another Democrat Attacks Elon Musk: 'Go Back to South Africa!'

Democrats sure have been taking out their outrage on President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in some curious ways, which includes going after the latter's national origin. Musk has been a citizen since 2002, for approximately 23 years now, but that hasn't stopped Democrats from going after his immigration status. We've covered how Reps. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) and Jamie Raskin (D-MD) have done so, and now it's Rep. Nydia Velázquez's (D-NY) turn.

"My question to Elon Musk," Velázquez mentioned at an event, is "what the hell are you doing here, in America?!" Her question was met with cheers and applause from the group gathered behind her. "Go back to South Africa," she shouted, referencing where Musk was born, also gesturing for emphasis.

Democrats have thrown plenty of protests and rallies specifically targeting Musk, Trump, and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) since the president began his second term. The event where the congresswoman made her nativist, anti-immigrant comments, though, was at a rally on affordable housing. Those gathered behind Velázquez could be seen carrying signs that read, "Hands Off Housing," and other similar messages. There also appeared to be a handmade sign referencing DOGE, but such an event did not need to go after Musk, and with such inflammatory rhetoric from yet another Democrat.

As Kaptur referenced Musk as having been a citizen of South Africa last week, she spoke at a podium that referenced veterans. It would thus appear that issues such as concerns for veterans and affordable housing are being used by Democrats as political cudgel to attack Musk, and this coming from a party that goes through great lengths to protect immigrants, even and including those here illegally.

Just as Kaptur's remarks went viral and became a trending topic over X, so did those from Velázquez, with many pointing to her problematic rhetoric.

For years, Velázquez has spoken in favor of immigrants, even and including those she describes as "undocumented immigrants." During Trump's first term, she sponsored legislation to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and has condemned ICE agents for doing their job.

Less than 24 hours before her remarks targeting Musk went viral over X, Velázquez had ironically praised the country as being "a melting pot of different nationalities, with hundreds of languages being spoken," though such a post was made with the idea in mind to condemn Trump's executive order to make English the official language, a move she claimed "is distracting us with these useless executive orders to distract us from the damage he is doing."

Replies to the post have called out the congresswoman for such hypocrisy.

