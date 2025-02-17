Here's Why AP's Stubbornness on Gulf of America Is Even More Ridiculous

Last Friday, the Trump White House made an announcement about the Associated Press, in light of how the outlet refuses to refer to the Gulf of America by its new and proper name, instead still insisting on referring to it as the "Gulf of Mexico." As a result, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich shared that the outlet's access will "now be opened up to the many thousands of reporters who have been barred from covering these intimate areas of the administration."

As much as the AP and others in the leftist legacy media want to throw fits, a cursory glance into the outlet's past reporting shows that the hypocrisy is astounding.

The Associated Press continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated Press' commitment to misinformation. While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected… — Taylor Budowich (@Taylor47) February 14, 2025

Not only is the AP a more liberal media outlet, though they prefer to claim that the outlet "informs with... nonpartisan journalism," but they've been willing to change names and terms at the drop of a hat before.

Screenshots and past posts from the outlet, which are still up, show that the AP had no problem referring to "Kiev" as "Kyiv," capitalized "Black" but not "white," and referred to a "riot" as "unrest."

AP refuses to call it the Gulf of America.



Meanwhile…



“Kiev” became “Kyiv.”



“Black” but not “white” is capitalized.



“Riot” became “unrest.”



This isn’t a new outlet, it’s propaganda. pic.twitter.com/qQLMqoj55y — Cernovich (@Cernovich) February 15, 2025

Ah so the AP *can* change its terminology to align with government definitions https://t.co/JpKF8JaFjS — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 15, 2025

It's also key to point out that the AP puts out a style guide for other outlets to use. The guide is updated regularly, though it's usually in favor of more woke terminology, or to fit a certain narrative.

Again, it's been a pattern for years. In August 2022, the AP put out bizarre guidance when it comes to the only people who can get pregnant: you know, women. That being said, the style guide still promoted the use of "pregnant people" or "people seeking abortions" as "acceptable when you want to be inclusive of people who have those experiences but do not identify as women."

We now have guidance saying that "pregnant women" or "women seeking abortions" is acceptable phrasing.

Phrases like "pregnant people" or "people seeking abortions" are acceptable when you want to be inclusive of people who have those experiences but do not identify as women. pic.twitter.com/ljaabPxWak — APStylebook (@APStylebook) August 17, 2022

When it comes to the outlet's bias for national politics and on the world stage, the AP went to great lengths to cover up for now-former Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail last year when she was installed as the replacement Democratic nominee. It wasn't just to do with the 2024 presidential election, but the 2022 midterms as well, when the AP framed their articles as Republicans blaming Democrats and then President Joe Biden, rather than how they actually were to blame.

The AP has also had particularly concerning coverage when it comes to Israel, which is not exactly shocking considering that the outlet had reporters embedded with Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attack that Hamas perpetrated against Israel. The outlet has memorialized Hezbollah terrorist leaders and also covered Palestinian criminals released as part of a hostage swap in a sympathetic light. On an international level, the AP also had a problematic framing of Israel celebrating its independence, and violent crimes taking place in France with antisemitic motivations.