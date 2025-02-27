White House Correspondents Association President Melted Down Over Trump WH Tweaks to Press...
Dem Congresswoman: Musk Can't Be Trusted Because He's an Immigrant

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 27, 2025 3:15 PM
Pool via AP

Democrats have found an immigrant they don't like, and that would be Elon Musk, who dared to support President Donald Trump during the campaign and now works with him to get to the bottom of government waste and fraud. One Democrat, though, Rep. Marcy Katpur of Ohio, had a particularly ugly moment using Musk's immigration status as a means to question his "loyalty."

"Mr. Musk has just been here 22 years," Kaptur said, as she complained about how he has citizenship with multiple countries. The congresswoman completely missed the point when it comes to how he is a citizen of the United States, and has been since 2002. 

She then took it a step further by questioning his loyalty. "I always ask myself, with the damage he's doing here, when push comes to shove, which country is he loyal to? South Africa? Canada? Or the United States. And I'll say it again, he's only been a citizen [for] 22 years."

The congresswoman, who was flanked by a few other members, stood at a podium that read, "PROTECT VETERAN JOBS," which had absolutely nothing to do with her remarks in question. Congressional Democrats have lamented the supposed negative plight of veterans under the "damage" they claim Musk is doing, but especially in Kaptur's case, it would seem that they're using these veterans as a mere prop. 

The care and concern that Kaptur appears to have for Musk's "loyalty" as someone who has "only" been a citizen for 22 years comes as her party also bends over backwards to protect illegal immigrants who are not citizens and who did not even come to the country legally.

It's also not clear what "damage" Musk is causing, given that he and Trump are looking to prioritize saving money for the American taxpayer.

This is not the first time that Democrats have brought up Musk's immigration status in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) spoke about Musk's immigration status, mocking Musk as the actual president, and expressing a desire to impeach him. 

It's also far-left commentators, with Joy Behar on Thursday's episode of "The View" bringing up Musk being from South Africa, bringing up how "he was not born in this country, was born under apartheid in South Africa, so has that mentality going on." Behar even claimed Musk "was pro-apartheid, as I understand it." She also had to be reminded that Musk is a naturalized citizen, though she still stressed him being "a foreigner."

"I don't really know for sure if he was," Behar offered, trying to justify her remarks by pointing out "he grew up at that time." To laughter from her co-hosts, she added, "maybe he was, maybe he wasn't, so don't be suing me, okay Elon?"

