Maryland Democratic Rep. Posts About Abrego Garcia As His 'Constituent' on Memorial Day

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) may have asked members to stop going to El Salvador on behalf of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant dubbed "Maryland man" by Democrats and the mainstream media, but it doesn't look like everyone has listened. On Monday, which was also Memorial Day, Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) posted about how he had traveled abroad but was "denied access" to Abrego Garcia, whom he referred to as his "constituent."

"Today, I was denied access to seeing my constituent, Mr. Kilmar Abrego Garcia. If there is nothing to hide, cut the crap. Let his lawyer and I check on him," Ivey posted from his official account. He also tagged an immigration group, CASA.

The post included a video clip of Ivey further lamenting being denied access. "I'm the congressman who represents Kilmar. I came all the way down from the United States after we contacted their ambassador after we formal requests through our ambassador to the El Salvadoran government. And we came here to visit him today and now they're telling us we gotta go all the way back to El Salvador--to San Salvador to get a permit," Ivey complained.

"That's ridiculous! We ought to have a chance to come in and visit. They knew we were coming, they knew why we were coming, and they know we have the right to do this! So, they need to just cut the crap and let us get in there and have a chance to see him and talk with him," the congressman claimed. He also pointed to Abrego Garcia's attorney and someone there from a union. "Let us in! Stop playing games. Let us have a chance to talk with him," Ivey added to conclude the video clip.

Today, I was denied access to seeing my constituent, Mr. Kilmar Abrego Garcia. If there is nothing to hide, cut the crap. Let his lawyer and I check on him.

Just as another Maryland Democrat, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, has done, Ivey referred to Abrego Garcia in a familiar manner, by his first name. Van Hollen also was initially denied a chance to meet with him.

According to documents released by the Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) when Van Hollen was in El Salvador last month, Abrego Garcia admitted to being an illegal immigrant. He also is a suspected MS-13 gang member, looks to have been involved in human smuggling, and his wife has also alleged he abused her.

Ivey did also share a post commemorating Memorial Day earlier on Monday. The holiday weekend, as we covered throughout the day, saw many Democrats focused on other topics, including going after President Donald Trump in Hillary Clinton's case, who didn't post about the reason for the holiday at all. In Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's case, he posted to Instagram about "Africa Day" and the "Latine community."

This Memorial Day, we honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Let us remember their courage, their service, and the freedoms they preserved for us all. #MemorialDay #HonorAndRemember pic.twitter.com/T2aUISdUjb — Rep. Glenn Ivey (@RepGlennIvey) May 26, 2025

