Hakeem Jeffries Just Issued a Hilarious Order to His Party. It Involves El Salvador.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) reportedly favors shutting down Democrat trips to El Salvador. The nation has become a focal point for the party after they tried to get a “due process” psyop going over Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an alleged MS-13 gangbanger and wife-beater, who got deported. The left calls him a “Maryland man.” Everyone who plays with a full deck calls him an illegal alien.

The initial narrative was that Garcia’s gang ties were dubious. Department of Justice documents suggest otherwise. In 2021, his wife filed a protection order against him and froze on national television when asked about it. It was a masterclass by the Trump team. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) was the first to take a stand on this, flying down to meet with Garcia over margaritas, and new Justice Department documents were released, proving the MS-13 ties.

Trump got his enemies to defend a domestic abuser and gangbanger. It doesn’t look good. Even Jeffries, who’s an appalling Democrat leader, knows this. Now, his office says that that’s “thinly sourced”:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was asked Monday whether Democrats should continue to advocate for the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, and the other men wrongly shipped to El Salvador, by making the trip to the country to put a spotlight on the issue. “Our reaction is that Donald Trump has the lowest approval rating of any president in modern American history,” Jeffries responded. But while Jeffries may be publicly agnostic on El Salvador trips like the one Reps. Robert Garcia, Yassamin Ansari, Maxwell Frost, and Maxine Dexter recently took, privately he sees the trips as having run their course. Two Democratic aides and a lawmaker who spoke to The Bulwark said that the minority leader has discouraged further excursions to the country even as pressure mounts within the party to turn up the heat on Trump for sending 238 men to a notorious prison system known for human rights abuses. “They want to let the El Salvador stuff slow down,” a senior House staffer said. Jeffries’s office initially declined to comment. But after the publication of this piece, a spokesperson put out a statement calling it false. The spokesperson, Christie Stephenson, said the item was “thinly sourced,” leaving out that their office did not initially push back when contacted prior to publication. […] Whether Jeffries believes having House Democrats physically go to El Salvador will help or hinder efforts to get Abrego Garcia back is not addressed either in Stephenson’s statement or his own comments following the Supreme Court decision.

I’m not one to give Temu Obama any cover here, but he must know this looks terrible: Spending taxpayer dollars on flights to help bust out a domestic abuser and MS-13 gangbanger. There’s no way to come out on top. Saying he deserves due process doesn’t gloss over the most unpleasant aspects of this man. Oh, and more court documents dropped about this piece of trash (via NY Post):

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was accused of being a gang member in 2018 court papers, The Post can reveal — as the fight continues over whether the deported illegal immigrant dad was a part of MS-13. Abrego Garcia’s wife’s ex made the claim when he filed documents seeking an emergency court hearing on the custody of the couple’s two children. “She is dating a gang member,” Jennifer Vasquez Sura’s ex, Edwin Trejo Ramos alleged in the petition filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court in Maryland. Ramos, who is currently incarcerated in Maryland, went on to claim that he feared for his children’s lives, alleging that Sura had tried to kill herself and had left the kids with an 11-year-old babysitter, the August 2018 documents said.

I take that back, Jeffries. I think you and every House Democrat should go to El Salvador.

