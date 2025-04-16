Today's Guest at the White House Was a Shocker...and Heartbreaking
Watch Scott Jennings Destroy a Lib Guest's Talking Points on That Deported Illegal...
Another Prisoner Dies – This Time There Might Be Consequences
This New York Republican Might Challenge Gov. Kathy Hochul
These Hecklers Had an Electrifying Experience When They Tried to Disrupt Marjorie Taylor...
E Pluribus Loot'em
VIP
Can a Gun Be Both a Pistol and a Rifle at the Same...
The American Gun Debate Started 250 Years Ago
VIP
So What Has David Hogg Done Now?
‘3 Strikes and You’re Out’ for Deported Illegal Alien, Gorka Says
As Dems Rush to El Salvador for Deported 'Maryland Man,' Keep in Mind...
VIP
A Slew of Government Employees Just Resigned en Masse
This Is What 'Globalizing the Intifada' Looks Like
Trump Administration Sues Maine Over Men in Women’s Sports
Tipsheet

Dem Senator's Trip to El Salvador to Help Bust Out Deported Illegal Was a Disaster

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 16, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

So, who is going to reimburse taxpayers for this absolute waste of a trip congressional Democrats took to El Salvador to bust out a deported illegal alien who is likely an MS-13 member? Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who cared nothing for Rachel Morin, a mother who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien, decided he just had to fly down there to get Abrego Garcia out of jail. 

Advertisement

Did anyone think this was going to be a successful trip? President Nayib Bukele already said he wasn’t releasing Garcia. And now, this epic waste of resources for nothing. The senator couldn't even get a phone call arranged (via Axios): 

Recommended

Today's Guest at the White House Was a Shocker...and Heartbreaking Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The government of El Salvador denied a request from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to see or speak to his Maryland constituent who was mistakenly deported there, the senator said during a visit to the country on Wednesday. 

The big picture: Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is being held at a high-security prison for terrorists in El Salvador as the Trump administration evades courts' orders to facilitate his release, despite conceding that he was deported in an "administrative error." 

The U.S. government has accused Abrego Garcia, a Salvadorian national legally living in Maryland, of being a member of the MS-13 gang, though he has not been convicted of gang-related crimes. 

Driving the news: Van Hollen told reporters he asked El Salvador Vice President Félix Ulloa during a meeting Wednesday why Abrego Garcia is being held if U.S. courts and the government of El Salvador have found no evidence that he's a member of the MS-13 gang. 

Advertisement

I mean, that part about MS-13 is a lie. There is evidence that he’s likely an MS-13 member. 

Democrats and these activist judges need to take the “L.” Garcia isn’t coming back. He’s not being released. So, cope and seethe. 

It’s not happening. 

Just total humiliation.

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Today's Guest at the White House Was a Shocker...and Heartbreaking Matt Vespa
As Dems Rush to El Salvador for Deported 'Maryland Man,' Keep in Mind These Facts From Karoline Leavitt Rebecca Downs
This Is Why a Top Hegseth Adviser Was Escorted From the Pentagon Jeff Charles
E Pluribus Loot'em Ann Coulter
Watch Scott Jennings Destroy a Lib Guest's Talking Points on That Deported Illegal Alien Matt Vespa
These Hecklers Had an Electrifying Experience When They Tried to Disrupt Marjorie Taylor Greene's Speech Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Today's Guest at the White House Was a Shocker...and Heartbreaking Matt Vespa
Advertisement