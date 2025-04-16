Dem Senator's Trip to El Salvador to Help Bust Out Deported Illegal Was a Disaster

So, who is going to reimburse taxpayers for this absolute waste of a trip congressional Democrats took to El Salvador to bust out a deported illegal alien who is likely an MS-13 member? Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who cared nothing for Rachel Morin, a mother who was raped and murdered by an illegal alien, decided he just had to fly down there to get Abrego Garcia out of jail.

The United States is not his home. https://t.co/7AKGqPehkS — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) April 16, 2025

IMPORTANT CONTEXT: It appears that @ChrisVanHollen has never once posted about the murder of his constituent, Rachel Morin https://t.co/TIs9E5jYc9 pic.twitter.com/ubbmU9ANf8 — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) April 16, 2025

Did anyone think this was going to be a successful trip? President Nayib Bukele already said he wasn’t releasing Garcia. And now, this epic waste of resources for nothing. The senator couldn't even get a phone call arranged (via Axios):

OMG.



Long story short, Senator Chris Van Hollen got totally REJECTED today when he demanded a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia by the El Salvador Vice President.



The VP said - you'll have to arrange that through the Trump administration.



LMAO!! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 16, 2025

😂😂😂



Sen. Chris Van Hollen flew all the way to El Salvador & couldn't even arrange a phone call with alleged MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia pic.twitter.com/LNFysXDoQf — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 16, 2025

The government of El Salvador denied a request from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) to see or speak to his Maryland constituent who was mistakenly deported there, the senator said during a visit to the country on Wednesday. The big picture: Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia is being held at a high-security prison for terrorists in El Salvador as the Trump administration evades courts' orders to facilitate his release, despite conceding that he was deported in an "administrative error." The U.S. government has accused Abrego Garcia, a Salvadorian national legally living in Maryland, of being a member of the MS-13 gang, though he has not been convicted of gang-related crimes. Driving the news: Van Hollen told reporters he asked El Salvador Vice President Félix Ulloa during a meeting Wednesday why Abrego Garcia is being held if U.S. courts and the government of El Salvador have found no evidence that he's a member of the MS-13 gang.

I mean, that part about MS-13 is a lie. There is evidence that he’s likely an MS-13 member.

1. When Garcia was arrested he was found with rolls of cash and drugs.

2. He was arrested with two other members of MS-13.

3. Two judges found that he was a member of MS-13. That finding has not been disturbed.

4. When arrested he was wearing what is effectively MS-13’s uniform. pic.twitter.com/iDY7jP371Y — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 16, 2025

Democrats and these activist judges need to take the “L.” Garcia isn’t coming back. He’s not being released. So, cope and seethe.

It’s not happening.

Just total humiliation.