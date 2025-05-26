Chicago Mayor Posted About ‘Africa Day’ and ‘Latine Community' for Memorial Day Weekend

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is already a particularly unpopular mayor, one who could very well lose the Democratic primary for next year's election. He's been doing himself absolutely no favors lately, including when it comes to how he commemorated the Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement

From his Instagram account on Sunday, Mayor Johnson very enthusiastically wished his close to 40,000 followers a "Happy Africa Day," which was celebrated on Sunday. The clip has also been circulating on X for the holiday weekend.

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson wishes everyone "happy Africa Day."



"Happy Africa Day, everyone!" pic.twitter.com/UiZC8fY8y4 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 26, 2025

Also on Sunday, the mayor's account put out a post for the "Latine community." As if "Latinx" weren't insufferable enough, it seems there's another woke way to refer to Latinos which Johnson has made use of. Only 18 percent of Latinos have actually heard of the term, according to a Pew Research study released last September, with only 3 percent preferring to use this term of "Latinx." That post was in honor of the Sueños Music Festival for this weekend, with the music festival website using terms such as "Latino" and "Latin."

Many in the comments took issue with such posts, reminding the mayor of the real reason for the holiday weekend, as well as how low his approval ratings are, and some even calling on him to resign.





Neither of Johnson's X accounts have posted anything on Monday. The most recent post from his official account is a post about remarks he made on May 20. "If anybody has a problem with the liberation of working people in this city and this country, well they're going to have to take us all on," the mayor with a less than 7 percent approval rating said in the clip.

In addition to his low approval ratings, Johnson has been making headlines for lashing out against the Trump administration after the Department of Justice (DOJ) dared to announce they'd be looking into him for his racist hiring practices that he has been bragging about.

The mayor's X account on Saturday did share his appearance at a wreath laying ceremony, without the enthusiastic added commentary for other posts.

HAPPENING NOW: Mayor Johnson attends the Memorial Day Wreath Laying Ceremony. https://t.co/nG3sTci97N — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) May 24, 2025

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.