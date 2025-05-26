Steel: Made in America Again
Thank You For Your Service
Man Arrested After Ramming Car Through Crowd at Liverpool Parade
Miller Takes Aim at Some 'Fantastically False Claims' About the One Big Beautiful...
Trump Is Considering Taking Billions in Grant Money From Harvard and Giving It...
VIP
How Macron Responded to That Awkward Viral Video of Him and His Wife
The Subject of Potential New Biden Book Is Really Going to Irk the...
This Was the Moment Harris Reportedly Decided to Never Campaign With Biden Again
Did You Catch What Trump Added in His Deleted, Then Reposted Memorial Day...
Speaker Johnson Slams Medicaid Abuse: 1.4 Million Illegal Aliens Enrolled While Vulnerable...
Trump Visits Arlington National Cemetery to Mark Memorial Day
NYC Mayoral Candidate Mamdani ‘Dangerous,’ Americans Against Antisemitism Founder Says
Tensions Are Reportedly Growing at This European Stretch of Border
This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend
Tipsheet

Chicago Mayor Posted About ‘Africa Day’ and ‘Latine Community' for Memorial Day Weekend

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 26, 2025 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is already a particularly unpopular mayor, one who could very well lose the Democratic primary for next year's election. He's been doing himself absolutely no favors lately, including when it comes to how he commemorated the Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement

From his Instagram account on Sunday, Mayor Johnson very enthusiastically wished his close to 40,000 followers a "Happy Africa Day," which was celebrated on Sunday. The clip has also been circulating on X for the holiday weekend. 

Also on Sunday, the mayor's account put out a post for the "Latine community." As if "Latinx" weren't insufferable enough, it seems there's another woke way to refer to Latinos which Johnson has made use of. Only 18 percent  of Latinos have actually heard of the term, according to a Pew Research study released last September, with only 3 percent preferring to use this term of "Latinx." That post was in honor of the Sueños Music Festival for this weekend, with the music festival website using terms such as "Latino" and "Latin."

Many in the comments took issue with such posts, reminding the mayor of the real reason for the holiday weekend, as well as how low his approval ratings are, and some even calling on him to resign. 

Recommended

Miller Takes Aim at Some 'Fantastically False Claims' About the One Big Beautiful Bill Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement


Neither of Johnson's X accounts have posted anything on Monday. The most recent post from his official account is a post about remarks he made on May 20. "If anybody has a problem with the liberation of working people in this city and this country, well they're going to have to take us all on," the mayor with a less than 7 percent approval rating said in the clip.

In addition to his low approval ratings, Johnson has been making headlines for lashing out against the Trump administration after the Department of Justice (DOJ) dared to announce they'd be looking into him for his racist hiring practices that he has been bragging about. 

The mayor's X account on Saturday did share his appearance at a wreath laying ceremony, without the enthusiastic added commentary for other posts.

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: MEMORIAL DAY RADICAL LEFT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miller Takes Aim at Some 'Fantastically False Claims' About the One Big Beautiful Bill Leah Barkoukis
Calm Down, Conservatives Kurt Schlichter
This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend Rebecca Downs
Jasmine Crockett Wants to Investigate Donald Trump – But There's a Problem Jeff Charles
Tensions Are Reportedly Growing at This European Stretch of Border Madeline Leesman
Man Arrested After Ramming Car Through Crowd at Liverpool Parade Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Miller Takes Aim at Some 'Fantastically False Claims' About the One Big Beautiful Bill Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement