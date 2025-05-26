Get Ready for Another Round of Legislative Heartburn in the Senate Over Trump's...
Tipsheet

This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 26, 2025 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Memorial Day holiday is a time to remember the fallen. It's been a federal holiday since 1971, though states recognized it long before then and there were also other ways to remember the holiday. The first state to do so was New York in 1873, where Hillary Clinton represented in the U.S. Senate. To Clinton, though, the holiday weekend is about sticking it to President Donald Trump.

As of Monday morning, the most recent post from Clinton is "a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend." That "mission" involves not so much talking to people about the significance of the weekend, or about those they may have known who served, but "about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids." 

"We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it," her post also claims.

The post makes claims such as how Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which passed the House early last Thursday morning, supposedly would "Drastically cut health care," "Increase food insecurity," "Make families poorer," and "Leave AI dangers unchecked." 

Republican leaders, especially Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) have been vigorously defending the bill, though the last point from Clinton in particular adds insult to injury, given that the president just last week signed a bill protecting young people from the dangers online and from AI by signing the Take It Down Act into law. Such a bill targets sexually explicit deepfakes and revenge porn.

Clinton restricts replies on her posts, but there were plenty of quoted reposts calling her out for framing the weekend in such a way. Many chose to remember the fallen, including during with the 2012 Benghazi attack, which took place when Clinton served as Secretary of State. 

Rusty Weiss at our sister site of RedState also offered a take, reminding that while Memorial Day is not about the cookouts, though for those who do hold such events, they don't want to hear political rants, and at least they'll be paying less than they have in years past.

Last Friday, the same day Clinton put out such a post, the Rapid Response 47 X account put out such reminders about prices. The account has since taken to posting and reposting more solemn reminders about Memorial Day for the actual date, and when Clinton herself had failed to do so. 

Clinton has been in the news plenty, including for videos resurfaced from earlier this month in which she went after the idea of the first woman president being a Republican, as well as those like Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance daring to encourage families to have more children as our birth rate serious declines. She did, however, offer that immigrants, including illegal ones, were those who could have more children. 

Clinton is not the only Democrat to have a warped view of the Memorial Day weekend in recent years. Then Vice President Kamala Harris put out a post on May 29, 2021, the Saturday before Memorial Day that year, her first in the role, calling on people to "Enjoy the long weekend."

