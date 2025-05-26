This Was the ‘Mission’ Hillary Clinton Gave for the Memorial Day Weekend

The Memorial Day holiday is a time to remember the fallen. It's been a federal holiday since 1971, though states recognized it long before then and there were also other ways to remember the holiday. The first state to do so was New York in 1873, where Hillary Clinton represented in the U.S. Senate. To Clinton, though, the holiday weekend is about sticking it to President Donald Trump.

As of Monday morning, the most recent post from Clinton is "a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend." That "mission" involves not so much talking to people about the significance of the weekend, or about those they may have known who served, but "about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids."

"We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it," her post also claims.

The post makes claims such as how Trump's "big, beautiful bill," which passed the House early last Thursday morning, supposedly would "Drastically cut health care," "Increase food insecurity," "Make families poorer," and "Leave AI dangers unchecked."

I'm giving you a mission for this Memorial Day holiday weekend.



I want you to talk to two people—friends, neighbors, cookout attendees—about why Trump's proposed budget would be a disaster for American kids.



We owe the next generation every chance, and this isn't it. pic.twitter.com/NmcfgXfRB5 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 23, 2025

Republican leaders, especially Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) have been vigorously defending the bill, though the last point from Clinton in particular adds insult to injury, given that the president just last week signed a bill protecting young people from the dangers online and from AI by signing the Take It Down Act into law. Such a bill targets sexually explicit deepfakes and revenge porn.

Clinton restricts replies on her posts, but there were plenty of quoted reposts calling her out for framing the weekend in such a way. Many chose to remember the fallen, including during with the 2012 Benghazi attack, which took place when Clinton served as Secretary of State.

“For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue." —James A. Garfield



The only mission for Memorial Day should be to honor those who gave all so that we can enjoy the freedoms we all take for granted.



We… https://t.co/J10Jh7qiR6 pic.twitter.com/aE2warbeUT — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) May 25, 2025

Or...we could use the time to remember and thank those that made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, like my great uncle Luther Willett, who was KIA in WWII at age 19...maybe we could do that.



Please go away! https://t.co/9z4cyiWmAM pic.twitter.com/2OFW6VJ7IT — scott guest (@gsguest) May 24, 2025

Or, we could remember this, and the heroes who died protecting State Dept. employees. https://t.co/kPsdeHaJNg pic.twitter.com/IRJDUcWNBn — Knit'n Kitten (@Knitn_Kitten) May 23, 2025

Rusty Weiss at our sister site of RedState also offered a take, reminding that while Memorial Day is not about the cookouts, though for those who do hold such events, they don't want to hear political rants, and at least they'll be paying less than they have in years past.

Last Friday, the same day Clinton put out such a post, the Rapid Response 47 X account put out such reminders about prices. The account has since taken to posting and reposting more solemn reminders about Memorial Day for the actual date, and when Clinton herself had failed to do so.

Memorial Day isn’t about barbecues or beach days—it’s about those American heroes who gave everything for our freedom.



THIS 70-SECOND VIDEO CAPTURES WHAT THE DAY IS TRULY ABOUT. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/QbDVNWgreb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 25, 2025

We will never forget the sacrifices of the countless Americans who paid the ultimate price for our freedom.



“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friend.” pic.twitter.com/YdVju2HK96 — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) May 26, 2025

Memorial Day 2017: President Trump shares a moment with 6-year-old Christian Jacobs at the grave of his father, Marine Sgt. Christopher Jacobs, in Arlington National Cemetery.



🙏 ❤️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/i8ZGymqtCI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 26, 2025

Clinton has been in the news plenty, including for videos resurfaced from earlier this month in which she went after the idea of the first woman president being a Republican, as well as those like Elon Musk and Vice President JD Vance daring to encourage families to have more children as our birth rate serious declines. She did, however, offer that immigrants, including illegal ones, were those who could have more children.

Clinton is not the only Democrat to have a warped view of the Memorial Day weekend in recent years. Then Vice President Kamala Harris put out a post on May 29, 2021, the Saturday before Memorial Day that year, her first in the role, calling on people to "Enjoy the long weekend."

What a difference 4 years makes pic.twitter.com/ahm6smr5wn — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) May 26, 2025

