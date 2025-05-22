ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
Speaker Johnson Gets the Job Done on Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | May 22, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

This week, the House voted 215-214 to pass the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act Thursday morning. 

This came after many negotiations to get GOP holdouts on board with the legislation, as Leah covered. To address concerns from other holdouts, Johnson said President Donald Trump has committed to signing executive orders related to their issues of concern. 

In a statement on X, Johnson said, “The media and the Democrats have consistently dismissed any possibility of House Republicans succeeding in our mission to enact President Trump’s America First Agenda.” 

“Once again, they have been proven wrong. Today, the House has passed generational, nation-shaping legislation that reduces spending, permanently lowers taxes for families and job creators, secures the border, unleashes American energy dominance, restores peace through strength, and makes government work more efficiently and effectively for all Americans,” he continued. 

“House Democrats voted against all of it – which clearly proves they want tax hikes on their constituents, open borders, and Medicaid for illegal immigrants. We look forward to the Senate’s timely consideration of this once-in-a-generation legislation and stand ready to continue our work together to deliver The One Big Beautiful Bill to the President's desk,” he concluded.

As Townhall covered, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the America First, pro-family bill is unlike any other piece of legislation in our country’s history. 

