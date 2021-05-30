Does Kamala Harris Even Know What Memorial Day Weekend is All About?

In case Vice President Kamala Harris needs a refresher about what Memorial Day is all about, it's the last Monday of May when we memorialize those in the Armed Forces who gave their lives for this country so that we may be free. She may actually need that reminder thanks to her tweet, which came from the official vice president account.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Yikes. This comes across as tone deaf, and people certainly noticed, including those who served or knew people who did.

What the hell kind of “statement” is this ? I got a more PATRIOTIC message from the guy at the Rental Car place. This is MEMORIAL DAY Weekend KAMALA—-it’s about MEN and WOMEN who FOUGHT AND DIED for Our Country in UNIFORM. https://t.co/YPyGIDOdNy — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) May 29, 2021

hey @KamalaHarris my buddies wanted me to post our selfie to tell you to “enjoy the long weekend” too! pic.twitter.com/U66Z8R5rWm — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) May 29, 2021

This isn’t a “long weekend.” It’s a weekend where we honor the fallen. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) May 29, 2021

America is honoring our fallen, Kamala is honoring herself. https://t.co/MYv3jlYnNV — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) May 30, 2021

Unbelievably disappointed that there is no mention as to why there is a “long weekend”. This is a picture of our son, PFC Paul Cuzzupe who can’t enjoy the weekend as he died defending our freedom. pic.twitter.com/djHiP09fnU — Michael Kirk ???? (@Flaskinsfan) May 29, 2021

Pfc Justin Ray Davis

1st PLT A Co 1-32 Infantry

1/28/87 - KIA 6/25/06

Korengal Valley, Afghanistan



Always and forever in my heart, my American Hero Son. ? pic.twitter.com/gN6R8b3sSn — MomDukes (@ArmyMomDukes) May 30, 2021

Memorial Day... some will never enjoy it again VP Harris. pic.twitter.com/dqsSW0C8oB — Wheelchairs4Warriors (@Chairs4warriors) May 30, 2021

This is my uncle John, who never came back from the Bulge. Dead at 27, never saw his daughter grow up.



This "long weekend" you speak of is for remembering men like him. pic.twitter.com/eYANhvGkzN

These guys had the “ Long Weekend “ pic.twitter.com/W7dwgqJ4Yi — stuart wells (@realdirtylarry) May 29, 2021

That’s all you have to say? Enjoy the long weekend and, oh, by the way, here’s a random picture of me smiling?



This is a solemn time for remembrance and honoring the fallen. And yes, I also complained when Trump ranted on this important weekend. Please try again.



?? — Nathan E. Yates, M.S.F. (@NathanEYates) May 29, 2021

The reason for the season one who gave all and saved 5 with his beautiful gifts of life after his was over. United States Coastguard Michael Bovill left me his heart to serve on. pic.twitter.com/48gqQBhO4X — roxanne watson (@roxannewatson74) May 29, 2021

I don’t like to mess with political stuff, especially on Twitter. This made my 72 yr old Dad almost cry. He fought in Vietnam, was spat on 4 it, had/has PTSD & other issues. Seeing how much you don’t care really hurt him. It’s Memorial Day Weekend. MEMORIAL. Nice glamour shot btw — RevanJJ (@RevanJJ) May 30, 2021

I wish my Great Uncle Glenn was here to enjoy the long weekend. He took a bullet on D-Day storming Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, so you can enjoy your weekend Madame Vice President. ???? #MemorialDayWeekend #MemorialDay #MemorialDay2021 pic.twitter.com/6ekPW60nJg — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) May 29, 2021

https://t.co/IENSz6qOuu



On this long weekend, I will remember David Vancellette whose body I escorted home. pic.twitter.com/njZw7Umt8f — Bill Griffith???????? (@BilGriffith) May 30, 2021

How did you forget about this group of patriots? What an insensitive oversight by you. pic.twitter.com/jMiFhKnGZh — Knock_it_off, Tank (@craig_vee) May 30, 2021

...and pay tribute to the courageous men and women of our nation’s military who sacrificed their lives in defense of our freedoms and liberties. #MemorialDay2021 https://t.co/9QUwwuhqHe — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 29, 2021

I’m old enough to remember when we had Vice Presidents who honored our nation’s heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice on #MemorialDayWeekend ... https://t.co/nhOgRillXD — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 29, 2021

The tweet was also not the only one which came from that account that weekend.

Getting vaccinated is easy. Visit https://t.co/5FqPxjoDPA or text your zip code to 438829 to find a vaccination site near you. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Today, Texas legislators advanced a bill attacking the right to vote. It’s yet another assault on our democracy. Congress needs to pass the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.



We need to make it easier for eligible voters to vote. Not harder. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

We can bet if Vice President Mike Pence sent out such a tweet. The archived account went dark during last year's "long weekend."

Monday's tweets were retweets from Mike Pence's own twitter account, all of which marked the day in some shape or form.