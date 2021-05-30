Twitter

Does Kamala Harris Even Know What Memorial Day Weekend is All About?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 30, 2021 6:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Does Kamala Harris Even Know What Memorial Day Weekend is All About?

Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

In case Vice President Kamala Harris needs a refresher about what Memorial Day is all about, it's the last Monday of May when we memorialize those in the Armed Forces who gave their lives for this country so that we may be free. She may actually need that reminder thanks to her tweet, which came from the official vice president account.

Yikes. This comes across as tone deaf, and people certainly noticed, including those who served or knew people who did. 

The tweet was also not the only one which came from that account that weekend.

We can bet if Vice President Mike Pence sent out such a tweet. The archived account went dark during last year's "long weekend."

Monday's tweets were retweets from Mike Pence's own twitter account, all of which marked the day in some shape or form.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Andy Ngo Reportedly Assaulted by Portland Rioters
Rebecca Downs
Times Square Shooting Suspect Charged with Attempted Murder
Rebecca Downs
Blue's Clues Celebrates Pride Month with Cartoon Drag Queen Sing-Along
VIP
Rebecca Downs
Employers Are Allowed to Require COVID Vaccine Under Federal Law
Landon Mion
Masked Customers Charged Additional $5 at California Cafe
Landon Mion
Nashville's Hatwrks Under Fire for Selling Star of David Patches Reading 'Not Vaccinated'
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular