After These Remarks, It's Clear That Hillary Clinton Is Bored and Miserable

Hillary Clinton is a miserable woman. She needs to evaporate into the obscurity of retired life. Then again, her pouting and tantrum-throwing usually happens when some people have too much time and money on their hands. I also find her latest remarks to be gross projection: She knows the Democratic Party brand has been brutally damaged over the past decade, and the chances of a Republican woman being elected have increased.

That would be the end of the culture war, and the Left knows it. Republicans care about more things, true things, and issues with a better chance of finding cross-party appeal. The Trump coalition is a multi-racial working-class party. The Democratic Party is white, overeducated, rich, and laughably regional. The talking heads may tout middle-class slogans—all their voters have flocked to us. We don’t talk down to people, which is what Hillary just did, trashing Republican female voters. When the day comes when a female Republican is ever elected, she dismissed it as a chapter out of The Handmaiden’s Tale. No one watches that show, woman, and please update your invective (via Fox News):

Hillary Clinton took a swipe at female Republicans in an interview earlier this month, saying they would all be servants of "the patriarchy" if they became president. "Well, first of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few," Clinton said during a May 1 discussion at New York City's 92nd Street Y when asked by moderator Margaret Hoover what advice she had for the first female President of the United States. Several women, including former Trump UN ambassador Nikki Haley last year, have contended for the presidency in recent election cycles. In the 2024 presidential election, former Vice President Kamala Harris took over the Democratic nomination from former President Joe Biden. Like Clinton in 2016, she was defeated at the hands of President Donald Trump. Clinton pointed to Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski as one of the "few" women in the Republican Party she respected. Murkowski has been a strong critic of Trump at times, including when she voted to convict him during his second impeachment trial in 2021. Clinton responded affirmatively when Hoover mentioned former GOP Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, who endorsed Biden – and then Harris – in 2024 and helped lead the January 6 House committee investigation against Trump.

Mrs. Clinton said this in New York City—of course, she did. Also, the women she named as being Republican women she respected are Democrats. Second, it’s a gender-based way of rehashing the deplorables remarks from the 2016 campaign. Third, what a third-grade reaction to what will be a historic moment. Your party doesn’t win, so they’re slaves to the patriarchy. Get a grip.

How about not sucking and winning elections.

Hillary, your marriage to Bill is the only reason you got close to the White House. That’s your crowning achievement, sucking that guy into a union with you. People love Bill, but they hate you. That’s no longer conjecture—it’s a fact. You couldn’t beat a then-no-name Illinois Senator with an unremarkable tenure in the state legislature in 2008. You lost one of the most winnable elections for Democrats in a generation in 2016. It wasn’t sexism or misogyny. You lack the skills to win.

You will never be president. Go home, shut up, and live a good life. You’ve made millions; enjoy it.