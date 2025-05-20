Hillary Clinton Calls Out the Encouragement of More Children. Here's Who She Says Can Have Them.

There's plenty to say about Hillary Clinton's recently resurfaced remarks from at an event on May 1 at the Newmark Civic Life Series in Manhattan at the 92nd Street Y, New York. Not only did she go after the idea of the first female president being a Republican, but she called out Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk and others for encouraging birthrates.

Clinton called out "this very blatant effort to basically send a message, most exemplified by Vance and Musk and others, um, that what we really need from you women are more children, um, and what that really means is you should go back to what you were born to do, uh, which is to produce more children."

She also brought up the Trump administration's plan to encourage families to have more children with a "baby bonus," which other liberals have also attacked. Clinton went on to claim that Republicans want to cut programs, including Medicaid. The administration and President Donald Trump himself, have made clear that this "big, beautiful bill" they are looking to pass does not cut Medicaid for Americans, though cutting it for illegal immigrants will certainly save money.

Illegal immigration also came up in other ways, though.

"So this is another performance about concerns they allegedly have for, uh, family life," as she then went on to go for the boogeyman Democrats used for the 2024 election and are apparently still using, by bringing up Project 2025. She referenced the initiative's plans for the family, framing it as, "'Return to the family, the nuclear family, return to being a Christian nation, return to producing a lot of children'--which is sort of odd because the people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants, and they want to deport them. So none of this adds up," she claimed, going on to promote illegal immigration. "One of the reasons why our economy did so much better than comparable advanced economies across the world is because we actually had a replenishment, because we had a lot of immigrants, legally and undocumented, who, uh had a, you know, larger than normal--by American standards--families."

As if Clinton hadn't mocked the idea of Americans having more children enough, her next comments really sealed the deal. "So, this is just another one of their, you know, 'Make America Great Again' by returning to the lifestyles and the economic arrangements of not just the 1950s, I mean, let's keep going back as far as we can. And, you know, see what happens." It's worth reminding that the 1950s were marked by economic expansion, so her remarks are bizarre for yet another reason.

“The people who produce the most children in our country are immigrants … One of the reasons why our economy did so much better was … because we had a lot… pic.twitter.com/XQWsZwLC2o — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 18, 2025

That the pro-abortion Democratic woman would go after Republican women and those who actually desire to have or even just encourage having more children is hardly surprising, especially given how bitter she still seems to be. Democrats are also now the party of illegal immigration, and they are still insisting on harping on Project 2025, an initiative of the Heritage Foundation which Trump has not been affiliated with and has even criticized.

Beyond how Clinton is hardly communicating an entirely "pro-choice" or "pro-women" message, it also denies an uncomfortable reality on birth rates. According to a release from the Centers for Disease Control from April of last year, the fertility rate in this country dropped yet again, and to another historic low.

