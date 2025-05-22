BREAKING: The House Passes Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill'

The House voted 215-214 to pass the One, Big Beautiful Bill Act Thursday morning after marathon negotiations to get GOP holdouts on board.

Late Wednesday, changes were made to appease Republican lawmakers from blue states, including New York and New Jersey, to increase the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap to 40,000 for those earning $500,000 or under. The timeline to implement new Medicaid work requirements was also bumped up to “no later than December 31, 2026.”

Regarding clean energy tax credits, a sticking point for House Freedom Caucus members, the bill was also revised to end many of them by 2028.

To address concerns from other holdouts, Johnson said President Trump has committed to signing executive orders related to those issues.

Speaking early Thursday and reflecting on the long hours that brought them to this point, Johnson quipped it was quite literally morning in America again.

He described the bill as a “turning point in American history” and said it achieves all they were sent to Washington to do—it makes the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act permanent, delivers no tax on overtime or tips, strengthens border security and the administration’s deportation efforts, finishes the border wall, takes aim at waste, fraud, and abuse, and much more, as Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) highlighted:

Border Security

• Provides funding for 10,000 new Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel.

• Provides funding for detention capacity sufficient to maintain an average daily population of at least 100,000 aliens.

• Provides funding for at least one million annual removals.

• Introduces a new series of fees that provide funding and resources to various agencies.

• Funds the hiring of 10,000 new ICE agents and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) criminal investigators

• Codifies permanent fees for immigration services, to ensure cost recovery and reduce the federal deficit. • Provides $12 billion to reimburse states for actions taken to deter, mitigate, or prevent unlawful or illicit activities related to border security. Permanent Extension of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act • Makes the 2017 Trump-era tax cuts permanent – protecting the average taxpayer from a 22 percent tax hike.

• Saves the average American family $1,700 – the equivalent of 9 weeks of groceries.

• Increases real annual take-home pay for a median-income household with two children by roughly $4,000 to $5,000.

• Raises annual real wages by $2,100 to $3,300 per worker.

• Delivers on President Trump’s priorities of no tax on tips, overtime pay, or car loan interest, and provides additional tax relief for our seniors. • Repeals the requirement for firearm silencers and takes the manufacturer tax on silencers to $0

• Locks in and boosts the doubled Child Tax Credit for more than 40 million families, and provides additional tax relief for American families.

• Supports working families by expanding access to childcare and making the paid leave tax credit permanent.

• Puts American families in control of their health care by expanding health savings accounts and cementing into law a Trump Administration policy that offers more choice and flexibility for health coverage options.

• Starts building financial security for America’s children, at birth, with the creation of new savings accounts. Unleashes American Energy • Reinstates quarterly onshore oil and gas lease sales, generating $12 billion in revenue.

• Mandates at least thirty lease sales in the Gulf of America over the next fifteen years, and six in the Cook Inlet, generating billions of dollars in new revenue.

• Returns to reasonable oil and natural gas royalty rates.

• Requires geothermal lease sales, generating $23 million in new revenue.

• Resumes leasing for energy production in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska and the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, generating over $1 billion in new revenue and savings.

• Resumes coal leasing on federal lands.

• Increases timber sales on federal lands and requires long-term timber contracts.

“What we’re achieving today is nothing short of historic and that’s true,” Johnson said.

Republicans could only afford to lose three GOP votes, with all Democrats voting against it. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) joined Democrats in opposition. House Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Harris voted present.

“Today, under President Trump’s leadership, House Republicans delivered a huge win for the American people by passing the One, Big, Beautiful Bill — a bold package that keeps the President’s promises of the largest tax cut in American history, deporting criminal aliens, and sealing the border," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement. "Every single Democrat voted against it. They voted against tax relief for hardworking Americans. They voted against immigration enforcement. They voted against 80% of the country who support extending the Trump Tax Cuts. Republicans are fighting for No Tax on Tips and No Tax on Overtime, while Democrats are fighting for the largest tax hike in American history. The difference is clear: Republicans are putting America First. Democrats aren’t. This is what the American people voted for, and Republicans are delivering.”

House Republicans held a press conference after the bill's passage:

