Tim Walz Is for Some Reason Still Ranting About 'Authoritarianism'

The week began with headlines over Gov. Tim Walz's (D-MN)'s particularly political and partisan commencement address at the University of Minnesota law school. As the week comes to a close, Walz is earning headlines for mocked political posts shared on X, from both his political and official accounts.

As Sister Toldjah highlighted at our sister site of RedState, Walz on Thursday put out a quoted repost of the Bulwark's Sam Stein, as he ranted off a list of concerns he had about the Trump administration. "This is what the road to authoritarianism looks like," Walz claimed, echoing similar remarks from Saturday's commencement address, during which he referred to President Donald Trump as a "tyrant" and claimed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were acting like the "Gestapo."

This is what the road to authoritarianism looks like. https://t.co/E8fIDzre3e — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) May 23, 2025

Examples of "the road to authoritarianism," according to Walz and as listed out in Stein's post include the "DOJ investigating ActBlue," which has been over concerns with foreign involvement and fraud; "FTC investigating Media Matters," which has been over alleged collusion; "DHS targeting Harvard," which has come as the university refuses to crack down on rampant antisemitism, racist DEI policies, and foreign influence from the Chinese Communist Party; "the Executive Office going after Dem-allied law firms," over issues to do with American interests, which is also pretty rich to complain about with law firms targeting Trump; "A US Attorney charging a Dem lawmaker with a crime," which comes after the lawmaker in question, Rep. LaMonica McIver (D-NJ), is alleged to have assaulted federal agents while trying to storm an ICE facility in Newark, with video footage to go with it; and "FBI arresting a liberal judge," with the arrest of Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan. That she's "a liberal judge" has nothing to do with it, as she is alleged to have hid an illegal immigrant in her chambers while sending agents to the chief judge. There's been video footage of that incident as well.

Walz's quoted repost and Stein's original post have brought in thousands of replies. Among the responses include users pointing out how there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for all of these actions, and that it's not actually "what the road to authoritarianism looks like," not at all.

Fixed it for you:



* DOJ investigating ActBlue - for suspected fraudulent contributions.

* FTC investigating Media Matters - over alleged collusion with advertisers.

* DHS targeting Harvard - for failure to protect Jewish students

* the Executive Office going after Dem-allied… — azkate (@azkate13) May 23, 2025

The governor, including during last month's state of the state address, has already made it clear that he has a very particular view of what freedom means. He's also advocated "freedom" as involving genital mutilation and/or sterilization for children who may think they're transgender and making Minnesota as a "sanctuary state" for that. Then there's how abortion is legal up until all nine months of pregnancy, which Walz lied about during the vice presidential debate with now Vice President JD Vance last October.

Beyond abortion, though, it's particularly critical to bring up how Walz himself could have hardly created more of a "nanny state" worth "flee[ing] if he tried to with a tip line for residents to snitch on one another and local businesses during the COVID pandemic. Rioting and destroying police stations after the death of George Floyd in May 2020 was considered all right, though.

On Friday afternoon, Walz shared an article from The Texas Tribune discussing how THC products are "on the verge of" being banned after a vote by the state legislature. Like the complete fool that he is, Walz had the nerve to call on Texans to "flee the nanny state and come up north to enjoy the land of the free."

Texans, flee the nanny state and come up north to enjoy the land of the free. https://t.co/HUu3HXPyCi — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 23, 2025

No matter how tone deaf his remarks and social media posts come across, Walz keeps making them, even doubling down. Not only did he defend his remarks during the speech, but he took to X to make such asinine remarks as well.

It's also worth reminding Walz that Texas was among the states gaining the most in population for 2024, while Minnesota was not so much.

