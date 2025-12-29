The Washington Post Got Massive Backlash for Sob Story About a Trans Athlete

It feels like the cultural tide is turning and the public is no longer tolerating the Left's insistence that it's somehow fair to let boys play girls' sports under the guise of "trans inclusivity." It's wholly unfair, and people are starting to push back against it. That's not stopping the media from trying to run sympathetic stories about trans athletes, however.

But as the Washington Post learned over the weekend, all that shilling will only get you an epic ratio.

WaPo ran a story about Veronica Garcia, whose real name is Donovan Brown, and how he's stolen the 400-meter championship from girls in Washington state not once, but twice. Of course, the girls who were robbed of their chance to compete and win aren't the victims in this, but Brown is, because WaPo says he was "subject to abuse by people who oppose" boys playing in women's sports.

Verónica García is a transgender athlete who won the girls high school 400-meter championship in Washington state — twice.



Her success did not come with any perks. Instead, she was subject to abuse from people who oppose transgender women participating in women’s sports.… pic.twitter.com/U7CuUsfagv — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 28, 2025

Here's more:

Verónica García woke up, as she always did, on the floor. Her head hurt. Her stomach cramped with hunger. It was the morning of her first race of the season, and she had longed the night before to carbo-load with Olive Garden breadsticks, but her family didn’t have money for that. Instead, the 17-year-old had cooked the only substitute she could find — a quarter-pack of spaghetti with no sauce. She nudged her school-issued laptop awake and searched: “Washington State transgender athlete.” A TV station was reporting that a school district two hours south had filed an “urgent complaint,” asking President Donald Trump to keep Verónica off the track. “This male unfairly competed last year,” the complaint said. “Not only does his current inclusion in the 2025 season directly violate Title IX and President Trump’s Executive Orders, but it is also ‘demeaning, unfair, and dangerous’ to the young women with whom he competes.” Verónica shifted on the thin pad where she slept and considered her frame. Dangerous? She was 5-foot-7 and skinny in a way that concerned her coaches. “I’m a twig,” Verónica told her mother, Traci Brown. “Who could I hurt?”

This writer spent time in Greece this summer and visited the Olympic Museum in Marathon. They had listed the times of the Olympic Marathons, and the men — even the "twigs" — outran the women. Every single time.

Brown is not the victim here. He is a cheater, enabled by a system that despises girls.

"A mediocre male decided to displace young female athletes who worked hard all their lives - he is not the victim here," wrote Lauren Chen.





A mediocre male decided to displace young female athletes who worked hard all their lives - he is not the victim here — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 28, 2025







"So, he went from 417th on the boys team to winning state champs against girls. And you don't find that suspicious?" asked For Women Scotland.

So, he went from 417th on the boys team to winning state champs against girls. And you don't find that suspicious? — For Women Scotland (@ForWomenScot) December 29, 2025

"Have you thought about interviewing girls who trained their entire lives only to see their opportunities stolen from them by boys cosplaying female? Probably not," wrote another social media user.

Have you thought about interviewing girls who trained their entire lives only to see their opportunities stolen from them by boys cosplaying female? Probably not. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) December 28, 2025

Those girls would be considered "transphobic," after all. WaPo already calls them abusers for questioning Brown's presence in their sport.

"Garcia won because he's a man. Testosterone is a performance-enhancing drug. Hope this helps," added Mary Katharine Ham.

Garcia won because he’s a man. Testosterone is a performance-enhancing drug. Hope this helps. https://t.co/8d7vrC9lA9 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 29, 2025

Boys have a physical advantage over girls. Every single time.

And the Left, who say they champion "women's rights" will throw women under the bus to appease boys like Brown every single time.

